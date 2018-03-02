PICS: The Queues To Get Into Shops Around Dublin Are Insane Right Now

Forget Storm Emma, looking at some of the scenes around Dublin today you'd think there was a zombie apocalypse happening.

It looks like people have braved the wintry weather in order to stock up on supplies and the queues are massive outside shops around the city, as these pictures testify.

If you have any similar pictures of insane shopping queues be sure to send them our way!

The queue into Centra in Springfield, #Tallaght 😂 #StormEmma #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/eu26Sdn6h3 — K E L L I E K E A R N E Y (@MyLittleBabog) March 2, 2018

Spar in Ballyogan queue going right out the door and around the corner #StormEmma dublin pic.twitter.com/fcdNvvCzGP — Stephen O’Reilly (@stephenoreilly_) March 2, 2018

A queue to get into the Supermarket in Newcastle West #sneachta #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/H6z5ZEZCBR — Liam Aherne (@laherne84) March 2, 2018

A post shared by Sandra Ross Norton (@princesszoey73) on Mar 2, 2018 at 5:06am PST

