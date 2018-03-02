Pics

PICS: The Queues To Get Into Shops Around Dublin Are Insane Right Now

You'll be waiting a while...

Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 13 12 25

Forget Storm Emma, looking at some of the scenes around Dublin today you'd think there was a zombie apocalypse happening. 

It looks like people have braved the wintry weather in order to stock up on supplies and the queues are massive outside shops around the city, as these pictures testify. 

If you have any similar pictures of insane shopping queues be sure to send them our way!

