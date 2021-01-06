Seven delicious food hacks we found on TikTok

These are some of the best food hacks and recipes we found on TikTok.
I resisted TikTok for the longest time. Why would I want to watch a bunch of 18-year-olds dancing to Doja Cat? But I must admit, I have become hooked.
Because I have discovered foodie TikTok, full of unusual recipes and most importantly, amazing food hacks.
In the first lockdown, we all seemed to want to cook and bake some top-class meals. I don't know about you, but that motivation has absolutely disappeared for me. I want something quick, easy and delicious.
So, I've decided to compile a list of some of these delicious food hacks I discovered on TikTik.
This cheesy eggy bread
I mean, I don't really know what to call this. If I'm being dumb and there is a name for this dish, please do let me know.
@erekasfoodBEST LUNCH EVER! Make it tomorrow! #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #perfectmeal #tiktokfoodie #recipe #checkthisout #food #cooking #lunch #lifeathome #4u♬ original sound - Ereka Vetrini
French toast sticks
Unlike the first lockdown, I'm no longer one for baking up a storm in the kitchen. But these French toast sticks look super easy to make.
@foodiesHow to make French Toast sticks ? #foodies #quickrecipes #learnontiktok (via @arimonika )♬ original sound - Foodies
This baked tortilla
Made in minutes and less than 500 calories. Ideal!
@mealswithmaxOnly 388 calories! ? #mealswithmax #500orless #lowcalorierecipe #lowcalorie #fatlosstips #twixtmas♬ Food - Densky9
Epic pizza wrap
Pizza, but make it a wrap. It looks like my working from home lunches are about to get way more interesting.
@cookingwithayehReply to @xxbad..bleepxx Pizza Wrap! 100% the best one yet! What should I make next? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foodtiktok #pizza #easyrecipe♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
Asian honey chicken
This looks like a seriously delicious dinner and it's made in just 20 minutes.
@tiffycooksDay 5/21 Asian Honey Garlic Potatoes #vegetarian #potatoes #easyrecipes #fyp♬ Teach Me How To Dougie - Classics Reborn
Stuffed pepper with egg and mozzarella
Eggs, mozzarella, salt and chives. Simply pop them all into a bell pepper and place it into in the oven.
@mealswithmaxBaked egg hack! ? #mealswithmax #maxskitchenhacks #eggs #bakedeggs #kitchenhack #lowcalorierecipe♬ How Bizarre - OMC
Low-calorie pizza bites
Pizza bites, but made with aubergine? I'm very intrigued. And also very hungry.
@wholesome_lee#lowcalorie #lowcalories #lowcaloriediet #lowcalorierecipe #pizza #lowcarb #lowcarbdiet #lowcarblove #healthypizza #lowcaloriediet #lowcalorierecipe
These look like some seriously mouth-watering snacks and treats to graze on when working from home. I know I will be...
