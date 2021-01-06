Seven delicious food hacks we found on TikTok

These are some of the best food hacks and recipes we found on TikTok.

I resisted TikTok for the longest time. Why would I want to watch a bunch of 18-year-olds dancing to Doja Cat? But I must admit, I have become hooked.

Because I have discovered foodie TikTok, full of unusual recipes and most importantly, amazing food hacks.

In the first lockdown, we all seemed to want to cook and bake some top-class meals. I don't know about you, but that motivation has absolutely disappeared for me. I want something quick, easy and delicious.

So, I've decided to compile a list of some of these delicious food hacks I discovered on TikTik.

This cheesy eggy bread

I mean, I don't really know what to call this. If I'm being dumb and there is a name for this dish, please do let me know.

French toast sticks

Unlike the first lockdown, I'm no longer one for baking up a storm in the kitchen. But these French toast sticks look super easy to make.

This baked tortilla

Made in minutes and less than 500 calories. Ideal!

Epic pizza wrap

Pizza, but make it a wrap. It looks like my working from home lunches are about to get way more interesting.

Asian honey chicken

This looks like a seriously delicious dinner and it's made in just 20 minutes.

Stuffed pepper with egg and mozzarella

Eggs, mozzarella, salt and chives. Simply pop them all into a bell pepper and place it into in the oven.

Low-calorie pizza bites

Pizza bites, but made with aubergine? I'm very intrigued. And also very hungry.

These look like some seriously mouth-watering snacks and treats to graze on when working from home. I know I will be...

