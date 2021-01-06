Close

Seven delicious food hacks we found on TikTok

By Brian Dillon

January 6, 2021 at 4:27pm

These are some of the best food hacks and recipes we found on TikTok.

I resisted TikTok for the longest time. Why would I want to watch a bunch of 18-year-olds dancing to Doja Cat? But I must admit, I have become hooked.

Because I have discovered foodie TikTok, full of unusual recipes and most importantly, amazing food hacks.

In the first lockdown, we all seemed to want to cook and bake some top-class meals. I don't know about you, but that motivation has absolutely disappeared for me. I want something quick, easy and delicious.

So, I've decided to compile a list of some of these delicious food hacks I discovered on TikTik.

This cheesy eggy bread

I mean, I don't really know what to call this. If I'm being dumb and there is a name for this dish, please do let me know.

 

@erekasfoodBEST LUNCH EVER! Make it tomorrow! #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #perfectmeal #tiktokfoodie #recipe #checkthisout #food #cooking #lunch #lifeathome #4u♬ original sound - Ereka Vetrini

French toast sticks

Unlike the first lockdown, I'm no longer one for baking up a storm in the kitchen. But these French toast sticks look super easy to make.

 

@foodiesHow to make French Toast sticks ? #foodies #quickrecipes #learnontiktok (via @arimonika )♬ original sound - Foodies

This baked tortilla

Made in minutes and less than 500 calories. Ideal!

 

@mealswithmaxOnly 388 calories! ? #mealswithmax #500orless #lowcalorierecipe #lowcalorie #fatlosstips #twixtmas♬ Food - Densky9

Epic pizza wrap

Pizza, but make it a wrap. It looks like my working from home lunches are about to get way more interesting.

 

@cookingwithayehReply to @xxbad..bleepxx Pizza Wrap! 100% the best one yet! What should I make next? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foodtiktok #pizza #easyrecipe♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

Asian honey chicken

This looks like a seriously delicious dinner and it's made in just 20 minutes.

 

@tiffycooksDay 5/21 Asian Honey Garlic Potatoes #vegetarian #potatoes #easyrecipes #fyp♬ Teach Me How To Dougie - Classics Reborn

Stuffed pepper with egg and mozzarella 

Eggs, mozzarella, salt and chives. Simply pop them all into a bell pepper and place it into in the oven.

 

@mealswithmaxBaked egg hack! ? #mealswithmax #maxskitchenhacks #eggs #bakedeggs #kitchenhack #lowcalorierecipe♬ How Bizarre - OMC

Low-calorie pizza bites

Pizza bites, but made with aubergine? I'm very intrigued. And also very hungry.

 

@wholesome_lee#lowcalorie #lowcalories #lowcaloriediet #lowcalorierecipe #pizza #lowcarb #lowcarbdiet #lowcarblove #healthypizza #lowcaloriediet #lowcalorierecipe

♬ Toosie Slide - Drake

These look like some seriously mouth-watering snacks and treats to graze on when working from home. I know I will be...

For more home comforts content such as recipes, TV recommendations and more, head here.

Feature image via @mealswithmax, @foodies and @erekasfood on TikTok.
