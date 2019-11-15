Six spots to get a seriously tasty Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving may be an American holiday, but that’s not to say that it’s only celebrated in the US.

Expats, travellers, people visiting friends and family abroad-there are a whole myriad of reasons why Thanksgiving has spread its roots to be honoured in other countries.

As an American by association (my mam is a New Yorker…though in truth she’s spent more time in Ireland than the US so she’s more Irish than most), come November, I start hankering for a good hearty dinner.

One to rival even the best Thanksgiving spreads.

And while it isn’t a huge deal here in Ireland, there are still quite a few places that pull out all the stops for the big day.

You don't have to look too far to find a seriously tasty Thanksgiving dinner in Dublin.

Bring your American mates to one of these and you’ll earn yourself some major pumpkin-pie points.

The Merry Ploughboy

Location: Edmondstown Rd, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

A firm favourite amongst American tourists, The Merry Ploughboy have an award-winning trad show every night of the week.

Taking on a seasonal Thanksgiving twist, there will, of course, be turkey on the menu. Along with fish and lamb as well as vegetarian, coeliac and vegan options too.

(Menu: The Merry Ploughboy Pub website)

Hilton Hotel

Location: Charlemont Place, Saint Kevin's, Dublin

The Hilton hotel will host the 11th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner with Democrats Abroad Ireland. One of the longest-running Thanksgiving events in the country, it comes “complete with American football, family and fare”.

Tickets cost just under €32 and guarantee you a dinner with all the fixin’s.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel

Location: St Stephen's Green, Dublin

Saying that they “know a thing or two about American traditions”, the Fitzwilliam Hotel delivers a traditional dinner with some contemporary variations.

They make sure to go the whole hog and whip up some festive cocktails for good measure. They even have pumpkin meringue pie for dessert. For what is a Thanksgiving meal without pumpkin pie?

The Woolshed Baa & Grill

Location: Parnell Street, Dublin 1

One for the American sports aficionados, the Woolshed has been voted the number one bar in Dublin for NFL. They’ll be showing both the Chicago Bears vs the Detroit Lions game as well as the Buffalo Bills vs the Dallas Cowboys game on the day. And you can get a full turkey dinner for less than €15. Bargain city.

(Image: The Woolshed Baa & Grill Facebook page)

The Old Music Shop Restaurant

Location: North Frederick Street, Dublin

The Castle Hotel is putting on a Thanksgiving spread with live Irish music and dancing to follow. Fusing the best of both cultures together for a wholly festive night. All served in the Georgian dining rooms in the Old Music Shop Restaurant.

Opt for two courses for €23 or upgrade to three for €26. The New England Clam Chowder is a bit of me.

Whitefriar Grill-Bow Lane

Location: 16 Aungier St, Dublin 2

Not technically a Thanksgiving event but the Christmas lunch and dinner menu at Whitefriar Grill kicks off on November 27th and well when it comes to a festive spread, we’re not picky what you call it as long as it tastes good.

Their vegetarian nut roast sounds drool-worthy if I do say so myself.

And there you have it, six unreal spots to get Thanksgiving dinner in Dublin. Worth checking out even if you're not American...warm up the bellies for the showstopper Christmas meal.

READ NEXT: The Killers announce massive Malahide Castle gig 2020