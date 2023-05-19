Landmark northside pub T O’Brennan’s is up for rent

The Victorian watering hole dubbed "Ireland's Smallest Craft Beer Bar" went up for sale last year.

T O'Brennan's hit the market for just shy of €800,000 in September of last year, having being closed for the past few years with no social media updates since before the pandemic. The sale included a 7 day license, should the new owner wish to reopen the well-loved bar (something locals certainly hoped would happen).

And it would appear the doors could be reopened for pints and people-watching once more, as the cosy corner pub is now up for rent on daft.ie.

Judging by the images onsite the pub has remained unchanged since being purchased - right down to the beer mats, everything's intact, ready and waiting for a publican to come in and give the place a new lease of life.

The interior of T O'Brennan's pub has remained unchanged. Image via daft.ie

Described by Dublin by Pub as "easily the cosiest of any craft beer pub we’ve set foot in", O'Brennan's underwent exterior renovation before closing and boasted a small but perfectly formed outdoor area, ideal for the imminent sunny evenings.

In its heyday the neighbourhood spot was well revered for its friendly bartenders, extensive gin and craft beer selection and traditional interior.

T O'Brennan's pub is up for rent for €30,000 per year, with the 7-day publicans licence included. It's located on Dominick Street in Dublin 7, and is available to rent immediately. You can view the listing via the Daft website.

Header image via daft.ie/@thomasobrennansbar

