The best at-home pizza kits available in Dublin

If there's one dish that the fine people of Dublin are mad for, it's a good pizza. Luckily for us, Dublin is populated with delicious and stylish pizza restaurants, many of which we have desperately missed visiting during the pandemic.

But, there are still some ways to create the doughy, cheesy magic at home because a few restaurants and businesses in the city launched 'at-home kits', allowing us to easily recreate our favourite pizzas at home.

So, we thought we wouldn't highlight some of those.

UNO

Located in Rathmines, Uno is known for serving up glorious Neapolitan pizza. And now, we can create that delicious experience ourselves with their at-home pizza kits. The kits include ingredients such as dough balls for the base, fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh basil, virgin olive oil and more. And the variety of kits available includes the Margherita Kit, Diavola Kit, Pizza + Prosecco Kit, Pizza + Moretti Kit and The Family Kit. Head here to find out more.

Platform Pizza

Seeing as Bray is quickly becoming an absolute haven for foodies, it's no surprise that there would be a Bray entry on the list. Platform Pizza delivers their at-home pizza kits all over Dublin within 48 hours and they have a wide range of options including Classic (Margherita and Meaty), Vegan and Veggie. Each box contains enough ingredients to make five pizzas, so they're ideal for the whole family. Head here to find out more.

Ruby's

With multiple locations in Dublin, Ruby's has long been a favourite for Dublin pizza lovers, and they have two different at-home pizza making kits available. Their gluten-free kit has enough ingredients to make two delicious pizzas and comes with all of the delicious ingredients you need as well as handy instructions. Meanwhile, their other DIY kit comes with enough ingredients to make one Margherita, one pepperoni and one other that you can create yourself. Head here to find out more.

Little Italy

This spot located on North King Street in Dublin 7 has a few different pizza kits available to order. First of all, there's the Dough Ball Pizza Kit for two people or for four people. Plus, they offer similar kits with an added bottle of prosecco. Sounds delightful! As well as this, they offer up a massive range of Italian goodness. Head here to find out more.

