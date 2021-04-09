13 places doing delicious takeaway breakfast in Dublin

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that heading out for breakfast is one of my favourite activities. Although restaurants remain closed for dining in, there are loads of spots serving takeaway breakfast in Dublin.

So, we thought we'd compile a handy list for you guys. Whether you're in the mood for a stack of pancakes or a hearty fry, we think you'll find something you'll be desperate to sink your teeth into.

Meltdown

Toasties for breakfast, anyone? Meltdown, located on Leeson Street and Montague Street, is known for its mouth-watering cheese toasties. As well as this, they have a fab selection of breakfast bits including breakfast burritos and sausage rolls. You can check out their full menu here.

Metro Café

Located on South William Street, Metro Café is a favourite for breakfast and brunch lovers in the city. Serving up a range of wholesome Irish favourites, you can find Metro Café on Deliveroo. Plus, you can order for Click & Collect.

Daddy's Dublin

Comfort food served from Rialto, Dublin 8! Open from 9am Wednesday to Sunday, you can pop in to get try some of their breakfast menu for takeaway. Head here to find out more.

Kerb

This gorgeous spot in Foxrock is open from 9am during the week and 10am on the weekends, serving up a breakfast menu that consists of Tumeric Spiced Porridge, Granola and a Breakfast Kebab! Find out more here.

Brother Hubbard

Both Brother Hubbard North and South are open for takeaway. You can pop in, order for Click & Collect or find them on Deliveroo. The two restaurants have varied menus, but absolutely uniquely delicious nonetheless! Check it out here.

Griolladh

Fancy a toastie for your late weekend breakfast or brunch? Griolladh is now on Deliveroo, serving up some of the most beloved toasties in the city. Plus, their restaurants in the city centre and Malahide are open for you to drop in and get some grub for takeaway.

Dough Boys

Located on Charlotte Quay, Dough Boys is serving up a classic Irish fry for takeaway, as well as stunning sambos such as Sausage, Egg and Cheese and loads more. Their breakfast menu starts from 9am every day and is available on Deliveroo, by phone or by just popping in.

Urban Health

This Ranelagh spot is a favourite amongst healthy eaters. Open from 8am during the week and 9am on the weekend, Urban Health serves up some stunning juices, smoothies, coffee and fab brunch. You can drop in or order on Deliveroo.

Hush Rathmines

Hush Rathmines is a relatively new addition to the Dublin foodie scene but it's already failry popular. They're open from 9am on weekdays and 11am on the weekend. They have a gorgeous range of sandwiches which you can check out here.

Green Bench Cafe

Breakfast here is served from 7.45am, so you early risers will love this one. With breakfast sambos, porridge, scones and more, this cafe on Montague Street has something for everyone.

Mugs Cafe Dalkey

Located in the quaint South Dublin town of Dalkey, Mugs Cafe is open from 8am (with toasties served from 10am). This spot is a great starting point for a coffee and a bite before a day exploring what Dalkey has to offer.

Kennedy's Food Store

Kennedy's Food Store has four locations in Dublin: Clontarf, Fairview, Raheny and Phibsborough. And the eating here is good. For breakfast, you can get yourself some Avocado Toast, a Breakfast Bap, Buttermilk Pancakes, Smashed Avocado with Chorizo Jam and Kennedy's Homemade Granola. Check out the full menu here.

Gourmet Food Parlour

Another restaurant with multiple locations around Dublin. You'll find Gourmet Food Parlour in Malahide, Santry,

Their breakfast menu is simply divine, with items including Kinder Bueno Buttermilk Pancakes, Breakfast Ciabatta, a whopper of a fry in the form of their Farmhouse Plate and more. You can order for collection or delivery here.

I don't know about you, but I am drooling after all of this takeaway breakfast in Dublin talk. It really is the most joyous meal of the day, ain't it?

