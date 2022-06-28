There's a new Middle Eastern pizza and flatbread spot to try in Dublin

From the falafel and flatbread wizards that brought us Umi, there's a new Middle Eastern spot to try in Dublin's fair city.

Zaatar, Dublin’s first wood fired Manakish spot has just opened in Georges Street Arcade, serving up traditional flatbread with an assortment of toppings including cheeses from Palestine, Italy and Cyprus.

Manakish are a Middle-Eastern flatbread typically eaten for breakfast, described by Zaatar as "a pillar of Middle-Eastern and Levantine cuisine". Zataar cook their manakeesh and pizzas in a 500° woodfire oven to create a delicious smoky flavour, serving the manakeesh with either a zaatar & olive oil mixture, or their special 3 cheese blend (a mixture of Cypriot halloumi, Italian Fior di Latte and Palestinian Akkawi cheese).

Zataar has two meanings in Arabic - fresh thyme, or a spice mixture containing dried thyme, sumac and sesame seeds. This is the first eatery of its kind in Dublin, and the Zataar team believe it will bring a " much-needed element of nostalgia to our community".

Basically, if you've been craving a meal with all the cheesy goodness of a pizza, and all the fragrant flavour of the Middle East, your prayers have been answered.

Find Zaatar in Georges Street Arcade, open Tues-Sun 11am to 6pm.

