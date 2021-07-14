This Dublin 8 spot is serving up donut ice-cream sandwiches this summer

By Lynda Keogh

July 14, 2021 at 4:33pm

This Dublin 8 spot is serving up donut ice-cream sandwiches this summer

Inchicore is home to the newest dessert destination!

This spot in Inchicore has only just opened and we already think that this could become a favourite summer hangout! With this class weather we're having and the fact it's expected to last right through the weekend - we are buzzing to try this new Dublin 8 spot.

Iscreamdonut have combined the two loves of our lives - ice cream and donuts. They'll be serving up their incredible donut ice cream sandwich in loads of delish flavours like Lotus Biscoff and Kinder Bueno. Oh baby, yes please!

The best news of all - these guys are open seven days a week, from 11am to 10pm!! This could be your new late night dessert heaven.

What flavour would you go for? We think that you'd have to try a few flavours!

Lead Image via Instagram/iscreamdonut

