This Dublin bakery is bringing bartering back and we are bready for it

A zero waste policy with serious perks.

Since Bread 41 opened its own eatery alongside their bakery in 2018, it has been an absolute staple for pastry lovers. They create some of the most decadent baked goods with ethically sourced ingredients, and the results are mouthwatering. Their collection is completely unmatched, and to top it all off, they are morally driven, making sustainability even more worth your while.

Bread 41 have recently announced their BARTER system is back again for the third year to match their zero waste ethics. Under this movement, Bread 41 are offering bread and pastries to those who bring in their leftover grown produce, taking anything from apples to berries, pears to damsons. Now that sounds like a great deal to me. I had the pleasure of speaking with owner/baker Eoin Cluskey all about the initiative.

When does it start?

BARTER begins with the start of apple season, which has come earlier this year given the good weather. It goes on for as long as there are people picking and swapping their fruit and produce, so if you have fruit to exchange, head on over.

What can you get?

Eoin tells me that there's a bit of bargaining done when you come to swap your goods; you may get a loaf of bread, you may get a pastry and a coffee (and you want to try these pastries, trust me). This back and forth gives the customers a chance to learn more about the initiative which is fantastic as getting the word out there is hugely important for the cause. After the last year, it's also amazing to have people interacting in our communities again.

How does it help?

Bread 41 has been on a zero waste journey since its inception. They're hoping to make compostable bins obsolete by January 2022, in an effort to use up all their food. Eoin spoke with me about how long it takes to grow food, only to see so much of it go to waste, and how this is something that needs to change. Food waste is a huge issue, and at Bread 41 they believe in using up everything. If you donate a bunch of apples or berries, you can be rest assured they will be put to good use, whether that's in a classic apple pie, or something more creative. We can't wait to see what they come up with.

So what are you waiting for? If you have a bit of a green thumb, or an overflowing apple tree, why not stop by Bread 41 - they'll make it worth your while.

Header Image via Instagram/bread41dublin

