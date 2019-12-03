This Italian restaurant is now serving Espresso Martinis on tap

They already have wine on tap and now they’re expanding their menu.

I won’t lie, I’m partial to an espresso martini myself. Combining the best of two beverage worlds (coffee and alcohol), there’s much to love about the deliciously decadent drink.

Already serving up wine on tap, Sprezzatura is now going one step further and serving espresso martinis on tap. Revolutionary.

Expanding their drinks menu to include the post-dinner favourite, the popular pasta joint is also adding to their menu for the festive season.

A new concept in Italian dining, the latest additions include a chorizo and pine nut reimagining with Toonsbridge Ricotta, mortadella - which is a cured Italian meat with almonds and chives, and a lamb shank croquette that’s bound to keep the meat-eaters very happy.

And for dessert? A salted caramel milk pot adorned with hand popped popcorn. Divine.

Open Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 10pm and Sundays 12noon until 8pm. Check out their website for more info on Sprezzatura’s weekly menus or to book a table.

Pasta and espresso martinis on tap? That's the stuff of dreams.

Race you there...

