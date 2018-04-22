This Spanish Lunch & Wine Tasting Event Is Happening At Suesey Street Next Week

With payday near at hand, we'll once again be able to thoroughly treat ourselves — and one particularly classy way to do just that is by attending an event taking place at Suesey Street next Saturday.

At this Spanish lunch and sparking wine tasting you'll be allowed to sample a selection of fabulous sparkling wines, including Cava, as Independent.ie wine writer Corinna Hardgrave leads the tasting, reviewing the offerings as you sample them.

Following the tasting session, you'll be invited to enjoy a Spanish tasting menu paired with a selection of wine in Suesey Streets cosy private dining room.

The event is part Spanish Wine Week, running across Ireland from Monday April 23 until Sunday April 29, which will highlight Spain's finest wines at supper clubs, tastings and other foodie event across Ireland.

The Spanish lunch and wine tasting event will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 28. Tickets are €35 per person and you can book you place by emailing info@sueseystreet.ie.

