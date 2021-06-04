We tried €18 Lobster Rolls at Salty Buoy and here's our verdict

By Alan Fisher

June 4, 2021 at 10:26am

Yup, eighteen knicker, but were they worth it?

First things first, we went to check out the amazing Salty Buoy as part of our Dublin Food Truck series.

Check out how Cassie and I got on:

So as you can see, we loved it.

We managed to get our hands on the Kiev, Lobster Rolls, and some Oysters.

Unfortunately, the oysters didn't make the video as Cassie choked on them. It didn't make for pretty viewing so we decided to leave it out.

Cassie is ok and will make an appearance in next week's episode just in case you were wondering.

I can confirm, that they were delicious, mind you.

Next, we dove straight into the kievs. As you can tell from the video, I absolutely loved them.

They were oozing with garlic butter which was just heaven for me. Good job, Salt Buoy.

We then moved onto the main course. The reason why we were here. The Lobster Rolls.

Eighteen euro does sound steep if you're thinking of getting this for your lunch, but you know, it's lobster meat. It's normally pricey.

It comes in a brioche bun and it all complements each other so perfectly.

It is definitely worth the cash if this is up your alley.

I have to admit, though, the kiev was definitely the winner for me.

I'm a sucker for anything drenched in garlic.

This beautiful little food truck is situated at Peggy Kelly's on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and then in the Digital Hub from Thursday to Saturday.

On next week's, episode we check out Beach Park in Bray. Keep an eye out.

READ MORE: Sushi Burritos are the newest addition to the Dublin food scene and we're intrigued

