11 talented Irish illustrators that you need to know about

Is it your friend's 30th birthday? Has there been another quar-engagement? New puppy? Orrr do you just fancy something nice for yourself? If you've run out of gift ideas - I have just the thing.
Big birthdays and engagements are a super special time, and sometimes it can be hard to find the special something to mark the occasion in an equally special way. Fear not - there are some seriously talented illustrators out there that can capture the perfect moment. These could also be go-to presents for secret Santa too.
Trust me, these go down an actual treat as gifts.
Or listen, you could just be on a vibe and be totally feeling yourself - why not order one for yourself? It would look unreal in your room, or even as an Insta profile pic. Okay, so not a lot of people will admit it - but we all just love a nice pic of ourselves. To be honest, I would almost commission one of myself - they're FAB.
Creative Cailin
Exactly what the username suggests, a very creative cailín indeed.
View this post on Instagram
@jodiewood_ 🌸✨ Irish blogger Lifestyle, fashion & beauty @crystalsandco JW collection 👌🏻✨
Hannah Cassidy Illustrations
Hannah's illustrations are pure vibes, think Saved by the Bell colour schemes with cute details and pops of girly sparkle. Seriously talented and I'm a tad obsessed.
Niamh Eile Design
Like come onnnnnnn. How amazing? Niamh's designs are so detailed, absolutely fab.
*insert heart eyes emoji*
View this post on Instagram
Plant Lady - and so my plant obsession continues on. I've had an amazing few days since the launch of my print shop!
The Amy Co Creates
Imagine getting one of these for your birthday? Incred.
View this post on Instagram
Loved doing this one of @niamh_osullivan. That suit was an absolute dream to draw. 😍
Scribbled In Pink
Sarah not only does portraits (would almost get this Paul Mescal one for myself!) - she also does beautiful lettering of positive messages.
View this post on Instagram
He raffled off #connellschain for Pieta House, wonder if he'll raffle off those @maynoothgaa shorts next! 🙊
Linda Byrne
I once met Linda at an event, and her illustrations make sure that everyone looks like their best selves. Amen.
View this post on Instagram
We are officially married👰🏻🤵🏻 ✨🍾🏝🥂 yesterday I married my life long partner in crime, Robert. We met in secondary school when we were 12 & started going out when we were 17! Fast forward 17 years, 5 fur babies🐱🐶, 1 little cottage🏡 & countless adventures later. We've been lucky🍀 to share so many wonderful moments together & help each other through the tough times. Getting engaged 💍 almost 2 years ago, Robert popped the question when we were exploring the cliffs overlooking Dursey Island in West Cork, we celebrated with a bowl of chowder & pint of Guinness in a cosy pub. We decided to get married doing what we love 💖 , hence the treks through the rainforest, the 5am bird & slot watching missions in Costa Rica & snorkelling around the waters off Antigua. It was quite a magical day here in @cocobayresort ✨🥂 Here's to many more adventures together x
Flo Illustrate
Sassy. Powerful. Colourful. A full vibe. All about these illustrations.
View this post on Instagram
Happy hump day 🌈
Gillian Bell Illustration
Gillian's fashion illustrations are so intricate and beautiful - an absolutely perfect wedding gift.
De Burca Design
Orlaith's portraits are just fab; each picture captures a certain mood and they're unreal.
Illustrations By Ash
Are you really a good dog owner if you don't have a portrait of them? The answer is no, get on it asap.
View this post on Instagram
The always fabulous @quincy_o_malley for @jesserhopkins #instadog
Mia Loves Jay
Myself and my brother commissioned Mia to do a sketch of our doggo for my dad's Christmas present, and to say he/we is/are obsessed is an understatement. The sketch is framed and has replaced our childhood pic on the mantlepiece. Not mad at it though. (Ps. this is not our dog but still v cute!)
Ugh Huns, just draw me like one of your French girls please!
Lead Image via Instagram.com/hannahcassidyillustrations
