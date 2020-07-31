11 talented Irish illustrators that you need to know about

Is it your friend's 30th birthday? Has there been another quar-engagement? New puppy? Orrr do you just fancy something nice for yourself? If you've run out of gift ideas - I have just the thing.

Big birthdays and engagements are a super special time, and sometimes it can be hard to find the special something to mark the occasion in an equally special way. Fear not - there are some seriously talented illustrators out there that can capture the perfect moment. These could also be go-to presents for secret Santa too.

Trust me, these go down an actual treat as gifts.

Or listen, you could just be on a vibe and be totally feeling yourself - why not order one for yourself? It would look unreal in your room, or even as an Insta profile pic. Okay, so not a lot of people will admit it - but we all just love a nice pic of ourselves. To be honest, I would almost commission one of myself - they're FAB.

Creative Cailin

Exactly what the username suggests, a very creative cailín indeed.

Hannah Cassidy Illustrations

Hannah's illustrations are pure vibes, think Saved by the Bell colour schemes with cute details and pops of girly sparkle. Seriously talented and I'm a tad obsessed.

Niamh Eile Design

Like come onnnnnnn. How amazing? Niamh's designs are so detailed, absolutely fab.

*insert heart eyes emoji*

The Amy Co Creates

Imagine getting one of these for your birthday? Incred.

Scribbled In Pink

Sarah not only does portraits (would almost get this Paul Mescal one for myself!) - she also does beautiful lettering of positive messages.

Linda Byrne

I once met Linda at an event, and her illustrations make sure that everyone looks like their best selves. Amen.

Flo Illustrate

Sassy. Powerful. Colourful. A full vibe. All about these illustrations.

Gillian Bell Illustration

Gillian's fashion illustrations are so intricate and beautiful - an absolutely perfect wedding gift.

De Burca Design

Orlaith's portraits are just fab; each picture captures a certain mood and they're unreal.

Illustrations By Ash

Are you really a good dog owner if you don't have a portrait of them? The answer is no, get on it asap.

Mia Loves Jay

Myself and my brother commissioned Mia to do a sketch of our doggo for my dad's Christmas present, and to say he/we is/are obsessed is an understatement. The sketch is framed and has replaced our childhood pic on the mantlepiece. Not mad at it though. (Ps. this is not our dog but still v cute!)

Ugh Huns, just draw me like one of your French girls please!

Lead Image via Instagram.com/hannahcassidyillustrations

