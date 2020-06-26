Five books to help make sense of your twenties

Going through that mid-twenties crisis you have heard so much about? Whatever about what anyone says, your twenties are just absolutely batshit.

SO much happens in your twenties. Absolutely no one tells you that your twenties are where the real growing happens, not school, and Christ is it a decade that slips through your fingers like sand.

You go from falling in the door from your best mates 21st, to falling in love, to dumping said love to being the dumpee. To the joys (*eyeroll*) of group work, repeating exams and to eventually graduating from college and experiencing the pressure to get a 'real job'. Then you get the mid-twenties itch - the constant inner-turmoil of should I go travelling, should I move away and work, or should I stay. And then BAM, the first of the group is engaged and has bought a gaff, and is now a 'real adult'. All the while you are stiiiiill trying to figure out how to use the tumble dryer without shrinking your fave top. And, of course panic ensues - what. am. I. doing. with. my. life.

Sound familiar? Welcome friend, welcome to the amazing sh*tshow that is your twenties.

The Life Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck by Sarah Knight

This book will have you re-evaluating who, what and why you give a f*ck - and is a reminder that we all need to reevaluate these f*cks constantly. If you're someone that is constantly worrying or find yourself caring 'too much' - there is something to take from this book. I've also heard that Knight's 'You Do You' is a good one too.

Jump: One Girl's Search for Meaning by Daniella Moyles

This book is an honest depiction of anxiety, the societal pressures of living the 'perfect life' and the actual realities of being a twenty-something year old, still not knowing where you want your life to go. Daniella took the jump that most of us wish we could - not only did Daniella travel the globe as a solo traveller, she began to find she could trust herself too. Someone somewhere will definitely find similarities and comfort in Daniella's story - I know I did.

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

One half of The High Low podcast, we all know Dolly and if you don't you should get acquainted. She talks about finding 'love' as a teen, and trying to be cool on MSN (we have allllll been there!). This book goes through the glory days of growing up; finishing college, finding a job, falling in and out of love. So many laughs and a few small relatable cries too; this one is one that will do the rounds of your gals.

How to Fail: Everything I've Ever Learned From Things Going Wrong by Elizabeth Day

Part memoir, part self-help; this book is so honest and is definitely one to read with a highlighter. Day speaks about things going wrong; from romantic break-ups to friendship break-ups, to feeling like a failure at work, or as a family member. It's nice to know that there are some people out there as imperfect as you - how to fail, but realise that you are not a failure. A bible.

Bonus Addition -

How to Fall Apart by Liadhan Hynes

This book has just been released, and admittedly I am yet to get my hands on a copy - but if the book is anything like the podcast, it is bound to be brilliant. Liadhan's podcast is a very insightful listen; her guests' discussion of their lives and very human experiences are so honest to the point of gentle intrusion.

What books have you read and related to? We would love to know!

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Lead Image via Instagram.com/DaniellaMoyles