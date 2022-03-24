14 spots where you can treat your mam to a Mother's Day meal

Mother's Day is fast approaching and if you haven't got anything booked, we're here to help.

Okay, okay, so you've left it a little late to book something. But fear not, we have a decent line up of Dublin spots (and one Wicklow spot too) to hit up this Mother's Day for a glam meal.

Perfect Day

Location: Raheny

Get your mam down to Perfect Day Café for a... you guessed it... perfect Mother's Day.

Le Comptoir

Location: Donnybrook

Mums eat for free at Le Comptoir Café this weekend, so definitely try get a booking in (great if you're stone broke as well).

Overends Kitchen

Location: Dundrum

As well as serving a lovely Sunday lunch in honour of Mother's Day, Overends Kitchen is located beside Airfield Farms, so you can also go for a little stroll around before or after your meal if you fancy it.

The Queens

Location: Dalkey

A location fit for a queen - could there be a more fitting spot for your mam this Mother's Day?

House

Location: Leeson Street

If you're really up for treating that special woman in your life, why not book in for a special three course set menu (with bubbles on arrival, customary on such a day) at House?

Bah33°

Location: Dawson Street

A BBQ feast and a free dessert for your mam? Get booking at Bah33° for a Sunday feast this Mother's Day.

Schoolhouse

Location: Ballsbridge

You can book inside The Dome at Schoolhouse in Ballsbridge to celebrate the mother figure in your life for a bit of a niche experience.

Cinnamon

Location: Ranelagh

Whether your mam is a brunch lover, or loves nothing more than a glam Sunday dinner, you can avail of either at Cinnamon.

Opium

Location: Wexford Street

Bottomless brunch? For the mams who love a mimosa (or seven) Opium is hosting bottomless brunch on Mother's Day.

Mayfly

Location: Cloghran

Mayfly has an absolute bargain this Mother's Day, either a three course meal for €29.95pp or two courses for €25.95pp, both of which include tea or coffee to end (stunning all around).

Eddison Restaurant

Location: Eastmoreland Place

Check out the Dylan's restaurant for a gorgeous lunch in the Dublin 4 area this Mother's Day.

Wildflower

Location: South Richmond Street

If you want something extra fancy for your mam this Mother's Day, Wildflower is doing a special Mother's Day lunch to celebrate the day that's in it.

Little Richard's WoodFired Pizza

Location: Skerries

And if you love a bargain (or just need one this close to payday) Little Richard's Woodfired Pizza has a deal for you. For €50 you get two pizzas, a side salad, two cannolis (drool), and, AND, a bottle of Prosecco too. Can't go wrong with this one.

Honourable Mention:

Chakra

Location: Greystones

This one isn't in Dublin, but Greystones isn't too far out, and Chakra does incredible Indian food. Plus, it's on the Michelin Guide so you can boast about that to your mam too as you enjoy your meal. That's bound to win you extra points.

So there you have it. All you have to do now is get booking!

Header image via Instagram/lecomptoirdublin

