15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less

Having the craic doesn't have to take the whole day

Us millennials are a busy bunch don'tcha know. Time is money people! Or so stock traders on Wall Street say. Maybe? Who knows.

Anyway, we've put together a handy li'l list of some of the best things you can do in Dublin in an hour or less. Remember this the next time you hear yourself saying "there's nothing to do in town!"

1. Challenge your mates in an escape room

A post shared by 5 Quests Escape Room (@5quests) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

2. Try out some Roller Derby

3. Relax with one of Dublin's best hot chocolates

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

4. Go sky walking in Croke Park

There's nothing like an awesome view of the city from a height of over 17 storeys to get your heart racing.

A post shared by Aisling Conn (@aisling.conn_yogapilates) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

5. Learn how to play the ukulele

6. Get boozy at a cocktail making class

A post shared by The Blind Pig Dublin (@theblindpigdublin) on Dec 4, 2014 at 1:14am PST

7. Head for a nice autumn stroll

A post shared by Alan Slater (@alansl8r) on Dec 8, 2016 at 2:42pm PST

8. See the city on a Vintage Tea Tour

A post shared by Vintage Tea Tours (@vintageteatours) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

9. Have a laugh at a free comedy gig

A post shared by Hope Beer (@hopebeer) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

10. Check out an intriguing exhibition

A post shared by Irish Museum of Modern Art (@immaireland) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

11. Thrift shop in Temple Bar

A post shared by Tola Vintage (@tolavintage) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

12. Visit the new Science Gallery exhibition

A post shared by Nicola Di Iorio (@grumpyneek) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

13. Whizz around on a bike tour of the city

A post shared by Cris Saunders (@cine_bear) on May 26, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

14. Visit IMMA

On the beautiful grounds of the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham, The Irish Museum of Modern Art is the cultural, cool and thought provoking activity you've been waiting for.

A post shared by Irish Museum of Modern Art (@immaireland) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

15. Get some fab nail art at Tropical Popical

A post shared by Tropical Popical (@tropicalpopical) on Oct 25, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

See? Loads things to be doing.