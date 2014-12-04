15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
Having the craic doesn't have to take the whole day
Us millennials are a busy bunch don'tcha know. Time is money people! Or so stock traders on Wall Street say. Maybe? Who knows.
Anyway, we've put together a handy li'l list of some of the best things you can do in Dublin in an hour or less. Remember this the next time you hear yourself saying "there's nothing to do in town!"
1. Challenge your mates in an escape room
2. Try out some Roller Derby
3. Relax with one of Dublin's best hot chocolates
4. Go sky walking in Croke Park
There's nothing like an awesome view of the city from a height of over 17 storeys to get your heart racing.
5. Learn how to play the ukulele
6. Get boozy at a cocktail making class
7. Head for a nice autumn stroll
8. See the city on a Vintage Tea Tour
9. Have a laugh at a free comedy gig
10. Check out an intriguing exhibition
11. Thrift shop in Temple Bar
12. Visit the new Science Gallery exhibition
13. Whizz around on a bike tour of the city
14. Visit IMMA
On the beautiful grounds of the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham, The Irish Museum of Modern Art is the cultural, cool and thought provoking activity you've been waiting for.
15. Get some fab nail art at Tropical Popical
See? Loads things to be doing.
