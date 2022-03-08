4 Dublin cafés offering free coffee for International Women's Day

For all the gals out there!

8th March is officially International Women's Day, and while we should show our love and support for women consistently, it's nice to have an appointed day of celebrations. It's also nice to get your morning cuppa for free, and these Dublin cafés have got you covered on that front.

1. Goats Gruff

Whether you're an avid coffee drinker, a devoted tea lover, or won't ever say no to a hot chocolate, Goats Gruff have the celebratory free drink for you.

You can find Goats Gruff at the Strawberry Beds; they open from 7:30am to 3pm today.

2. Kale + Coco

For all the girlies out there, plant-based haven Kale + Coco are celebrating you with free coffee all day long.

Kale + Coco is based in Stoneybatter and opens today from 8am to 3pm.

3. 'Sup Coffee

Heading to do a bitta shopping this International Women's Day at Jervis? Make sure you stop into 'Sup Coffee; every woman gets a free one today.

'Sup Coffee can be found in the Jervis Shopping Centre carpark. They're open today until 3:30pm.

4. RóCo Café

Perfect if you're working in town today and need to nip out for something to keep you going, make sure to stop into RóCo Café for your free coffee.

RóCo Café opens until 3pm and can be found on Edward Street.

We hope you all have a lovely International Women's Day, however you're celebrating.

Header image via Instagram/kaleandcoco

