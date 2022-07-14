A monthly Memory café has launched in North Dublin for those with dementia

Cupán Tae Memory café aims to provide support for those suffering with dementia as well as their families.

Cupán Tae is a memory café that's opened in Kilbarrack for those suffering from dementia. Ireland's first memory café opened in 2011, and according to The Irish Times, 26 more have popped up all over Ireland since then. Cupán Tae is the first memory café in North Dublin, based in the Naomh Barróg GAA club, and serves a series of tea, coffee, and desserts.

The lighting and atmosphere of the café is carefully controlled as people who suffer from dementia can get easily overstimulated. The Irish Times said this of the café:

"The cafe provides an opportunity to learn about dementia with sessions hosted by specialists in areas such as nutrition and finance. But most importantly, it’s a place to have fun and socialise. In the past, activities have included chair yoga, singalongs and brain activities. Music is an important component."

Cupán Tae is for those who suffer with dementia, as well as their family members who may need support. The Irish Times spoke to Gordan Hogan, whose wife suffered from the disease. He said that even after she passed away, he visited the café anyway for the social aspect. He also lamented the infrequency of the café, saying, "It only runs once a month though. I wish it was once a week.”

Cupán Tae Memory Café opens the second Wednesday of every month from September onwards. They'll open from 2pm to 4pm, and attendance is free.

