Beanhive offer zero waste edible cups for coffee orders

By Katy Thornton

January 24, 2022 at 9:38am

Aside from helping the environment, edible coffee cups just seem like a genius idea.

Beanhive on Dawson Street are one of the most creative coffee spots in Dublin City. They're known for their quirky and fun latte art, I mean; look how adorable this little otter is. Otterly cute.

Anyway, they're upping their game by adding a more sustainable and creative way to drink coffee. You can now order nearly any drink off their menu in an edible cup.

Beanhive have teamed up with Better Me to introduce their edible coffee cups in store. So when you finish with your caffeine fix, you can just go right ahead and eat the cup afterwards. Kind of genius, right?

Beanhive is based on Dawson Street and opens Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, 8:30am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

Header image via Instagram/beanhivecoffee

READ ON: 14 cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

