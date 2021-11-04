Bingo Loco is back this Christmas and they're taking bookings!

That's right folks, they're back and we have a feeling they're going to be better than ever!

This weird little stretch between Halloween and Christmas is upon us (some people call it November) and it's the best time to get organised for silly season. After last year, we're all dying to get onto the dance floor, or traipse along in gaudy Christmas jumpers and Santa hats for 12 pubs. And most of all, we're buzzing to get back to Bingo Loco, and now we can!

The Bingo Loco Xmas Time machine is coming to Dublin between the 25th November and 31st December. Tickets are already on sale, and we recommend that you don't delay in booking your place! They're coming back swinging with all the Bingo Loco classics including dance offs and lip sync battles (so all those lockdown evenings practicing TikTok dances is about to come in handy). Plus, the Xmas time machine is a scripted show that will see you through the best decades of music.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show begins at 8pm. Bingo Loco is set in the Bonnington Hotel in Swords.

Need we say more? Get your tickets HERE now.

Header image via Instagram/bingo.loco

READ ON: Nick's Coffee is back open in a new location this week!