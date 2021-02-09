Bród and Michael D encouraging people to get stuck into a good book this month

An initiative by Irish libraries around the country, organisers are hoping to encourage people to lessen their screen time and read a few pages from their favourite books instead.

Encouraging people to 'squeeze in a read' this February 25th, President Higgins will be joining the fun and doing just that - enlisting the help of his best pal Bród for good measure.

Part of the celebrations for Ireland Reads Day, the idea is to encourage people to take a few minutes to themselves and get stuck into a good book.

Getting President Higgins on board for the occasion, Miggeldy said that books have played, and continue to play an "inordinate role" in his own life. Recording a special video message in support of the project, he commented:

"Books are a great friend. There are times in the midst of books when the book will 'select you' as the great mystic Thomas Merton put it. It was something he called the 'serendipity of books'. A book may be a friend for life.

"Libraries are the oxygen of public life."

Reiterating the importance of "finding ways to switch off", Healthy Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown tweeted to say:

"Finding ways to switch off is important for our wellbeing. Reading is one great way to do this. Why not join with everyone around the country and #SqueezeInARead on #IrelandReads Day on 25th February?"

You can find out more about the initiative and pledge your own commitment to squeezing in a read here.

Header image via Twitter/Libraries Ireland