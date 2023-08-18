Brown Thomas welcome new glitter hair pop-up shop perfect for festivals

With EP just around the corner, sure it'd be rude not to.

Glitter Gruaig has just launched a pop-up shop in Brown Thomas in Dundrum, perfect for festival locks.

Owner Olivia Flanagan launched Glitter Gruaig in June 2022 after providing the service for friends and family.

After much success and demand for the glitter accessories, Flanagan began holding appointments at Echo Salon in Dunshaughlin, Meath at the beginning of 2023.

So, how does it work?

The tinsel is threaded and tied using a tool similar to a crochet hook, without the need for adhesives or beads. If taken care of properly, the tinsel strands should last in the hair for 4-6 weeks if taken care of properly. Flanagan has all the tips on how to best look after the glitter on the Glitter Gruaig Instagram page.

Your hair can be styled with hot tools such as a curler or straightener, heat resistant up to 200 degrees, and it can also be washed as normal. People with short hair can also have their done, as long as their locks are longer than 2-3 inches.

You can book in for your glitter hair appointment at the new Brown Thomas pop-up HERE - a session costs €65.

