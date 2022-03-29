Brown Thomas just got boujier with new Moët Champagne Destination

You can even get your bottle of champers personalised!

Brown Thomas have a reputation for boujiness (hello, they installed an IV Drip station in their new Dundrum store) and that boujiness has just gotten more extreme.

Introducing Brown Thomas' new Moët Champagne Destination, the first to appear in an Irish retail space. Nothing spells luxury like purchasing a bottle of bubbly from Brown Thomas of all places. At this station you can shop the very best and renowned champagne brands, including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Krug and Dom Perignon.

It's a far cry from that €8 bottle of Prosecco you pick up in Dunnes Stores, to say the least.

Of the new station, Brown Thomas' Rachel Morgans says:

“We’re delighted to partner with Moët Hennessy to unveil their first ever Champagne destination in an Irish retail space at our flagship Grafton Street store. It’s fantastic to introduce a dedicated destination showcasing an unrivalled selection of its most renowned and exquisite champagnes for our customers to discover and enjoy.

Digital screens will assist shoppers as they browse the champagne station. There will also be the option to customise and personalise your purchase, perfect for gifts.

If you're in need of some of the fanciest champagne on the market, you can find the Moët Champagne Station on the third floor of Brown Thomas, Grafton Street. You know, for all those casual balls and dinner parties you're planning to throw; nothing to do with your recent binge of Bridgerton Season Two. No, nothing at all.

It has landed at an ideal time though, you gotta admit.

Header image via The Hive Agency

