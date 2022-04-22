Bust a move at this Disco Flea Market at The Workman's Club

Boogie like Disco Stu while you rummage through some hidden treasures.

The Useless Project (TUP) are back at The Workman's Club this weekend with another flea market, with an added helping of disco. That's right, on Saturday 23rd April, from 11am to 4:30pm, The Useless Project's Disco Flea promises to be an afternoon of good tunes and sustainable shopping of course.

On the decks from midday will be Billy Bunzari and the clothes, for trying on and rental, will be provided by Happy Days Style. We also hear there's going to be tarot card reading available; as if you needed anymore of an excuse to check them out.

The Useless Project, according to their website:

"provide a bridge towards more sustainable living for those making steps in the right direction, and for those who are just at the start of the road, too."

This event is very fitting with it being Earth Day on the 22nd. And what better way to celebrate sustainability than with a Disco Flea Market? TUP is all about starting small and using less when it comes to sustainable living.

So if you're looking to celebrate Earth Day with something jazzy, stop by The Workman's Club this Saturday. Enjoy a creamy pint or cocktail, get your future read, and enjoy some tunes while you browse some sustainable gems.

