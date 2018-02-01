Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin

This can only mean one thing, someone big is finally on the way...

Aiken Promotions are planning to make an application to hold a fourth concert in Croke Park in 2018.

The concert, should a licence be granted by the Dublin City Council Planning Authority, is set to take place on Thursday, May 17.

Stadium Director Peter McKenna issued a statement on the Croke Park community page, informing people that live in the area of the application for an additional special event on the grounds.

At present there is only permission for three concerts per year.

This year's allocation has already been used up as Taylor Swift (June 15 and 16) and Michael Bublé (July 7) take to the stage in the summer.

The statement reads:

"Dear neighbour,

I wanted to personally let you know this morning before the placement of a notice in the Irish Independent and Herald newspapers tomorrow, Friday, 2nd February.

Aiken Promotions intend making an application to Dublin City Council Planning Authority for a licence to hold a concert in Croke Park on Thursday, 17 May 2018.

Croke Park has planning permission to host three special events per annum under its special events license granted by Dublin City Council but event promoters can and have applied for additional special event licenses in Croke Park so the stadium has hosted more than three special events in one calendar year.

Three concerts have already been announced to take place in 2018: Michael Bublé on July 7th and Taylor Swift on June 15th & 16th. The fourth concert date will be subject to license and further details on this license process will be shared with you as it becomes available.

This proposed date for the possible concert in May would be the only event or match to be scheduled in Croke Park to take place in May and would bring the number of events scheduled in the stadium to 30 for this calendar year. Last year there were 27 fixtures and only 2 concerts and there was a total of 31 stadium events in 2016.

Julianne Savage, who many of you already know will be in touch to share further details and the planning license application information with you when they are confirmed.

Once again, thank you for your continued support and cooperation.

Le gach dea-ghuí,

Peter McKenna

Stadium Director

Croke Park"

We were all thinking the same thing too, is it finally the return of the man who broke so many hearts a few summers ago?

Apparently not.

Your guess is as good as ours but one thing is for certain, it's going to be something big if they want to extend the rule.

