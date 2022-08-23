Culture Night 2022 to offer 300 free events in Dublin

This year's Culture Night aims to focus on Ireland's night-time economy.

Culture Night 2022 is officially just one month away, and it's time to start getting excited for it. The annual evening, that celebrates Irish culture across the country is currently on its 17th year running. This year will see over 300 free events for anyone hoping to experience Culture Night, with 250 participating venues across Ireland.

What makes this year different to others is that it will have a focus on Ireland's night-time economy. Culture Night 2022 will showcase events that go on well after midnight.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said this of Culture Night 2022:

"For me, Culture Night is a moment where visitors and locals alike can engage with and learn about the diverse range of cultures that make Dublin a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, or to simply discover a hidden gem right on your doorstep! It is especially heartening to see a variety of venues open later into the evening this year, with some open as late as 2:30am. I would encourage everybody to dive right in and explore this year’s extensive programme!”

Some of this year's highlights will include museum tours, gallery exhibitions, film screenings, music gigs as well as performances, and these events will take place all over Dublin; at the Docklands, Temple Bar, the North & South Georgian Quarter, the Liberties, Phoenix Park, and more.

You can read more about Culture Night Dublin HERE.

