13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol

Stuck for sober date ideas? We got you

Date Milkshake

So after hours of trawling through Tinder and finally finding the perfect match, you finally have a date. 

But the problem in Ireland is that most people automatically pick the pub as the first date venue, so we've taken it upon ourselves to give you a few choice alternatives. 

1. Dublin Zoo

With so many habitats and distractions, this is the perfect place to while away an afternoon. The Africa Savannah is our particular favourite.

Zoo

2. Hiking in Ticknock

Head up to the Dublin mountains, head on a two hour hike with your date and bask in all that stunning scenery.

Hiking

3. Cooking up a storm in your own kitchen

This crab bruchetta is ensured to get you in their good books in record time and couldn't be easier to throw together.

Cooking

4. Head to the National Museum of Ireland

You want to show them that you're all cultured and stuff, so bring them to the museum. It just so happens to be a pretty interesting to spend an afternoon too.

Museum

5. A walk on Dun Laoghaire Pier

A magical stroll with the salty wind blowing through your hair... What could be more romantic?

Pier

6. Hire your own private cinema

Denzill cinema only has about 20 seats and is used for brands and premieres, but it doesn't cost a fortune and you'll make the impression of a lifetime by having your own cinema.

Cinema

7. Go skywalking in Croker

There's nothing like an awesome view of the city from a height of over 17 storeys to get your date's heart racing. Just pray they're not afraid of heights.

Skywalk

8. Hot chocolate and a good old chat

Just find a cosy corner and get to know each other over a good long, hot, sweet drink.

Accents

9. Mini golf in Dundrum

With any luck you'll both be so bad that there'll be plenty of laughs along the way to break the ice.

Mini Golf

10. Indoor rock climbing

You probably have to accept the fact that a first date is going to be awkward, so why not take it to the next level and get out of your comfort zones by climbing a rock wall?

Climbing

11. The Dublin Ghost Bus Tour

You're also going to be nervous, so why not scare the bejaysus out of each other a little more with a ghost tour?

Ghost Tour

12. Horse and carriage followed by fish and chips

You probably think that horse and carriages are reserved for tourists, but they're a great way to give your date a whole new experience of the city. Finish off with an epic fish and chips in Super Miss Sue.

Dublin Horse Carriage 2 Hi Web

13. International Comedy Club

No better way to get you both laughing than a gig in the International Comedy Club, where you'll either be splitting your sides laughing at the gags or simply chuckling at how poor the night's standard is. 

Win win.

Comedy

best dates in Dublin best alcohol-free dates in Dublin
Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

