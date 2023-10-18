DCC launch children's art contest to be apart of Dublin's Winter Lights

One for all the NCAD students to be.

If your little one (or teenager) is already a Picasso in the making, they could be in with the chance of having their artwork projected around Dublin for the upcoming festive season.

Dublin City Council (DCC) have issued a call out for young artists to enter their work through a competition that will have the winner's work up for everyone to see at Barnardo Square on Dame Street for all of December.

The winning work will also feature on the DCC Winter Lights website for the entirety of the month.

Advertisement

To top it off, the best three entries will also be awarded a prize by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste, with those designs used as the Lord Mayor’s official Christmas card for 2023.

Entry is open to anyone under the age of 18 and all entrants must obtain parental/guardian consent before applying for the competition.

Guidelines on how to enter the competition:

Artwork should be portrait in an aspect of 9:16

Artwork should follow the theme of ‘Christmas magic in Dublin city’.

Artwork should not contain any branding or political messaging.

Artwork may be digital drawing, painting, sketch, collage etc

Artwork must be submitted as a high resolution file or scan in .jpeg, .png, .pdf format.

Please label your file with your name/organisation/group name.

Please do not place your name/group name within the artwork.

Entry names will be projected below the artwork

Advertisement

The closing date for entries is Sunday November 12th; entries can be emailed to [email protected].

Header image via Instagram / Dublin City Council

READ ON:

- Bunsen tease another new restaurant opening but it's not in Dublin

Advertisement

- Smithfield named second-coolest neighbourhood on Earth by Time Out

- A sparkling new interactive sculpture has been unveiled in Dublin's Docklands