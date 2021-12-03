Doppelgangers Coffee aims to raise money for Women's Aid at this Christmas tree event tonight

By Katy Thornton

December 3, 2021 at 9:15am

After two local tragedies, this popular coffee shop wants to raise money for a good cause.

This evening, 3rd December 2021, from 5.45pm to 7pm, Doppelganger Coffee will be serving coffee during this Meakstown Community Council event. There will be a Christmas tree lighting, some carol singing, and even a visit from the big fella in red.

Unfortunately this year saw two tragedies happen to young women in the Meakstown area, and Doppelganger Coffee wanted to do something to help. During the Christmas tree event, they will be serving coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, with all proceeds going towards Women's Aid in order for them to continue the important work that they do. As well as these winter warmers, attendees will be in with a shot of winning one of two €50 Dunnes Stores vouchers.

This event abides by current Covid-19 guidelines, so make sure to respect social distancing. Stop by to support an amazing cause after a difficult year, and get into the Christmas spirit in the process.

The event will take place across from the Eddie Rockets in Charlestown.

Header image via Instagram/doppelcoffee

