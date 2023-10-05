Drimnagh Castle named one of the most haunted castles in Europe

"Many visitors have experienced ghostly encounters."

Drimnagh Castle in Dublin has been named one of the "most haunted" castles in Europe.

The list comes from Ubuy, who - using data collected for its investigation into the continent's castle hotspots - analysed the amount of times TripAdvisor reviews or descriptions of castles in 60 cities used the word "haunted".

Speaking about the report, Faizan Khan at Ubuy said: "As Halloween approaches, we decided to put a spin on our castles study and investigate which castles around the world were considered to be the most haunted.

"Five cities in Europe were found to be home to eerie spirits and spooky goings-on and we expect many thrill-seekers to add these destinations to their winter break bucket lists to explore for themselves."

Advertisement

Drimnagh Castle

Making the list - alongside locations in Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic and Italy - was Drimnagh Castle in the Irish capital, with Ubuy writing the following about the building:

"While the castle has undergone restoration in the 1980s, the spooky atmosphere remains. "The Norman structure is said to be haunted by Eleanor Barnwell who is looking for her first love. "Many visitors have experienced ghostly encounters [so], it could be the perfect destination for thrill seekers ahead of Halloween."

Advertisement

The other buildings that made the top five in the haunted castle list - which was not ranked - were the Gravensteen medieval castle in Belgium, the Larnaka Medieval Castle in Cyprus, Spilberk Castle in the Czech Republic and the Castello Sforzesco in Italy.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Instagram / Drimnagh Castle

READ ON:

Advertisement

- You can now order lasagne by the kilo at this Dublin restaurant

- 5 Oktoberfest 2023 events to check out in Dublin

- Get escargot, macarons, and more at this new French supermarket in Kimmage