Dublin Fire Brigade have helped to deliver three babies in one Dublin area this week

There's a baby boom taking place in one part of Dublin if the latest updates from Dublin Fire Brigade are anything to go by.

Having a little one arrive before reaching the hospital is something that would strike fear into any parent but thankfully DFB firefighters and paramedics are well trained to deal with such situations.

Regularly, ahem, delivering updates under the hashtag #DFBaby, Dublin Fire Brigade announcing new arrivals on their Twitter account is nothing new. However, the team at Blanchardstown fire station were particularly busy over the past few days, successfully helping to welcome three babies including a pair of twins.

The first update came on Friday night when DFB announced the arrival of male and female twins....

Happy Birthday to boy and girl twins born overnight pre-hospital with the assistance of Firefighter/Paramedics and Advanced-Paramedics from Blanchardstown fire station and NAS. Mum and babies doing well before transport to a maternity hospital. pic.twitter.com/Gx0NMF7Ylx — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 17, 2020

Then, on Saturday, news came that a baby boy had been born in the rear of a Finglas-based ambulance...

Firefighter/Paramedics from Blanchardstown assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby boy in the rear of our Finglas based ambulance last night.



It is the second pre-hospital baby delivery for Blanchardstown (but third baby😜) this week.



Congratulations to the family.#DFBaby pic.twitter.com/bAidcYcBb9 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 18, 2020

All mams and babies are said to be doing well and as always, everyone at Dublin Fire Brigade is deserving of all the praise they get.

Congratulations to all concerned. There'll be plenty of stories to tell at 21st birthday parties around Blanchardstown a few years from now.

(header pic: Dublin Fire Brigade)