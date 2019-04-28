Dublin Flea Market Has Found A New Home

The much loved Sunday market was on hiatus since May 2018.

The Dublin Flea Market was formerly held in Newmarket Square in Dublin 8 but were forced to go on hiatus as a redevelopment of the area took over.

Last year, markets such as Dublin Flea Market, The Brocante, Fusion Sundays – World Culture Market, Newmarket Collective and The Pure Vintage Fair were given notice to leave the Green Door premises where they were operating from, effective June 12th 2018.

With exception of two Christmas flea markets, the Dublin Flea Market were on hiatus and awaiting a new location.

Today have announced they will be selling from the grounds of the Digital Hub on Thomas St.

The market will be set up behind Container Coffee on the last Sunday’s of May, June and July.