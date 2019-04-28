Dublin Flea Market Has Found A New Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

The much loved Sunday market was on hiatus since May 2018.

The Dublin Flea Market was formerly held in Newmarket Square in Dublin 8 but were forced to go on hiatus as a redevelopment of the area took over.

Last year, markets such as Dublin Flea Market, The Brocante, Fusion Sundays – World Culture Market, Newmarket Collective and The Pure Vintage Fair were given notice to leave the Green Door premises where they were operating from, effective June 12th 2018.

With exception of two Christmas flea markets, the Dublin Flea Market were on hiatus and awaiting a new location.

Today have announced they will be selling from the grounds of the Digital Hub on Thomas St.

The market will be set up behind Container Coffee on the last Sunday’s of May, June and July.

GOOD NEWS AT LAST!! We are delighted to announce that we will be hosting the Dublin Flea Market on the grounds of the Digital Hub @thedigitalhub on Thomas St, behind @containercoffeedublin on the last Sunday’s of May, June and July. Applications will open next week through our website for all three months www.dublinflea.ie We will put another call out on social media again when form goes live. We will be running at half capacity as there is only room for 45 stalls but half is better than none! It’s been way too long – a year in fact since we had our last monthly market in Newmarket. We are really so thrilled and can’t wait to seeing everybody again. Thank you for you endless support, suggestions and patience. Bring on the summer. 💛💛💛💛 #dublinflea #fleamarket #betterdublin @instadubcham @leodublincity @dublinbrocantemarket @failte_ireland @hapenny_market @dublinbrocantemarket @thedublinfoodcoop @rebeccamoynihandsc @cbyrnegreen

Sundays just got better in Dublin!

 

