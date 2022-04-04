Dublin ranks 8th globally in cities with most pubs

I mean, that's fairly impressive isn't it?

In a study done by money.co.uk, the cities with the most pubs per people were revealed. In a both surprising, but then also utterly not surprising turn of events, Dublin ranked in 8th place as having the most pubs in the world. Our capital city earned this by having 251 pubs with a population of 1,255,963, making it that there's 19.98 pubs per 100,000 people. We beat out cities such as Miami (9th), Berlin (13th), London (17th), and Vienna (25th).

This ranking comes from spots listed on Tripadvisor and includes clubs as well as bars.

Prague, Czech Republic placed first with a whopping 631 pubs and a population of 1,318,085, making it so there's 47.87 pubs per 100,00 people. Las Vegas, USA came second (283 with a pop. of 675,592) and Orlando, USA placed third (117 with pop. of 292,059). The ranking then went Edinburgh in 4th place, San Francisco in 5th, Amsterdam in 6th, and Kraków in 7th. When it comes to beer drinking, Dublin slips down the ranks to 14th place; we have a beer consumption of 93 litres per person per year (still fairly impressive now). Prague remains in first place for this, with their beer consumption at 144 litres per person per year. Credit where credit is due and all.

You can read the rest of research HERE.

I mean, I'm not terribly surprised that Dublin placed so highly on this list, but it's still pretty cool. That Dublin has the 8th most pubs in the world is no small feat.

Header image via Shutterstock

