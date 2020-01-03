Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Zoo has welcomed 13 adorable new piglets

By James Fenton

January 3, 2020 at 12:03pm

Share:

After the annual celebration of New Year babies in hospitals around the country, it's now time to focus on adorable new arrivals of a different variety.

Dublin Zoo has this morning revealed that a litter of 13 new Tamworth piglets were born in November and what we want to know is why this news was kept from us for so long?

The post on Instagram was accompanied by a picture of the little critters and it looks like they've come on pretty well since arriving into the world a couple of months back.

According to That's Farming magazine, Tamworth pigs are known for their golden-red coats and are considered one of Britain's oldest pure breeds. They are suited to living outdoors all year round and can even adapt to 'cold, adverse weather conditions'.

They may be good in the cold but they're certainly warming our hearts. To catch them for yourselves, be sure to grab your ticket here.

Share:

Latest articles

Fingal and SDCC reveal 38 locations to recycle your Christmas tree

Dublin bands confirmed to perform at Coachella 2020

Boojum announce ideal meal option for Veganuary

Fallon & Byrne staff 'found out this morning' that the store was closed with immediate effect

You may also love

Fingal and SDCC reveal 38 locations to recycle your Christmas tree

People doing Dry January can get free refills on alcohol-free beer at BrewDog

Here's how to help Dublin's homeless while disposing of your Christmas tree

This Butterfly Garden Is One Of Dublin's Hidden Gems

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy