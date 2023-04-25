3 of Dublin's best shops to rent dresses from

Something to consider with wedding season just around the corner.

Have you got to that age when all of your friends decided to grow up and get married? Me too. There's an event on every other weekend and I don't fancy spending all of my wages on a dress that'll be shoved in the back of my wardrobe like Katherine Heigl's in 27 Dresses.

I'm also wary of the ongoing climate crisis. I want to shop greener and what better way to do that than to rent gúnas online rather than buying them from Shein every other week?

Her's Emer Kelly has discovered three of the best places to rent dresses in Dublin.

Happy Days, Leopardstown

An amazing selection of dresses for all occasions. Happy Days is inclusive of all sizes, ages, and backgrounds. They focus on sustainable circular fashion making them one of our go-to's for wedding season. Happy Days carry sizes 6 to 20, but if you see a style in a size that’s not yours, they will try to source it – you love to see it.

Designer Room, Sandymount

Why buy a designer dress when you can just rent it for special occasions? This is ideal for black-tie events, but you can only try dresses on by appointment so be sure to book in before your next big event. Designer Room also stocks sizes 6-20 and has even dressed people for the Oscars. So chic.

Greens Are Good For You, Dawson Street

Greens are Good For You’s size range is more limited, it’s growing as the business does. It's not as traditional, but it's all about dopamine dressing. They have some unique and diverse clothes for any occasion.

Come visit our favourite dress rental stores in Dublin below.

