A Dublin Street Has Been Made Into A Computer Game And It's Weirdly Addictive

Think life in Dublin doesn't feel quite real sometimes? Between crazy rents and some gas characters, sometimes you come home with the kind of stories that are straight out of fantasy.

Now though, you actually can turn your life into Dublin into a game. Or at least, life on Dorset Street. DORSET is a 2d video game essay taking place in North Dublin with the idea that it uses "the street as a playground and virtual environment, the art work approaches social issues through a humorist yet creative angle."

Get ready for Dorset Street: The Game

On the DORSET website, the blurb invites "the visitor/player to experience the video game as a narrative vector to express, raise and catalyse societal concerns."

You chat to your dodgy landlord and try complete tasks to convince him not to raise the rent...

Using fairly simple keyboard commands, you run up and down Dorset Street and chat to various characters along the way. Your "evil landlord" wants to raise the rent and threatens to find someone else who won't complain about the damp if you don't do some weird tasks for him.

Like, kill seagulls.

You collect discarded glass bottles and throw them at seagulls!

Yeah, really. You also talk to two random speaking dogs and pass by someone chucking up violently green vomit.

DORSET sounds bizarre and it is, but the retro sound track and simple graphics will have you strangely hooked.

And you even "escape the Apocalypse" and try avoid burning fireballs and eh, a giant T-Rex

BONUS ROUND! I couldn't get past this one...

Keep an eye out for Dorset Street stores you'll easily recognise

You can run past Violet's Deli and the ValueXpress Store in the game and they look eerily similar to real life.

This is bizarre. Brilliantly bizarre.

Thanks to Yohann Walter, the maker of DORSET, for sending this in!

