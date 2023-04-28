Eurovision is coming to Irish cinemas this May

Cinemas are offering Eurovision fans a chance to feel "part of the action".

Eurovision 2023 is kicking off next month in Liverpool, with even Irish cinemas now getting in on Eurovision fever.

Film distribution company Break Out Pictures has announced that the iconic international singing competition will hit the big screen in selected cinemas across Ireland from 9 - 13 May. This will coincide with the first round of semi-finals on Tuesday, 9 May in which Dublin pop-rockers Wild Youth will represent the country with their track 'We Are One'.

Break Out Pictures has said that distributing the contest in movie theatres marks a first in Irish Eurovision history, allowing fans throughout the country the chance to experience "the excitement and the drama of the competition in a cinema environment".

"From the comfort of their seats, they can cheer on their favourite performers and witness the nail-biting results unfold in real time," the company added.

Wild Youth is representing Ireland in this year's Eurovision

You can watch Eurovision on the big screen in these Irish cinemas, with more to be announced:

All Omniplex Cinemas

Century Complex - Letterkenny

Eye Cinema Galway

The Arc Cinema, Navan

In a statement about the song contest coming to cinema screens, RTÉ Eurovision Head of Delegation Michael Kealy said:

“The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest live music show in the world so it’s really great that fans are getting the opportunity to watch this brilliant event on the big screen."

Meanwhile, co-founder of Break Out Pictures Robert McCann Finn added:

"We're delighted to partner with RTÉ to bring the Eurovision to cinemas in Ireland. The Eurovision is a beloved annual event and we're thrilled to offer fans the chance to watch it on the big screen, where they can feel like they're part of the action."

Tickets to see Eurovision on the big screen will be available to purchase from participating cinemas.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header images via Instagram/bandwildyouth & /eurovision

