Ever wanted to try scuba diving? Now's your chance

If you dipped your toe into the world of sea-swimming over lockdown and are looking to take things one step further, this could be the open evening for you.

Dalkey Scuba Divers are holding a "Try A Dive Night" on Sunday the 5th of December, which sounds perfect for anyone who's ever been curious about what lies beneath.

According to Dalkey Scuba Diver member Stephen Frawley,

Scuba diving in Ireland has a massive variety within from playing in the shallows with seals on Dalkey Island to the remnants of massive battle cruisers from World War 1 & 2 off of Donegal. With every form of rocky natural feature reflecting our rugged coast beneath the waves.

He's not joking about the playful seals, by the way.

Diving in Ireland is predominantly done via a club system where each club has their own equipment including boats and compressors to fill cylinders. Now that restrictions allow, Dalkey Scuba divers are holding an open night during which prospective divers can learn about all there is to enjoy in the diving environment.

All equipment will be provided by the club, and try a dive sessions will be held in swimming pools. You can learn about the world of diving from friendly, highly experienced individuals in the controlled setting of a pool, then there's an option to join up for courses through the winter which cover pool work, snorkels in the bay for fitness and lectures to learn about all things scuba.

Dalkey Scuba Divers offer courses for beginners as well as experienced divers looking to advance their skills, and are encouraging newbies to come and give it a try. It's an accessible activity with members of a large age range and ability working together. And in general, just looks like a lovely club to join:

If you're interested in giving it a try, contact the Dalkey divers through Instagram, Facebook or their website.

Header image via Instagram/dalkeyscubadivers

