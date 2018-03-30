News Lifestyle Health and Fitness Fashion

There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags

Oh, and facials too...

Pjimage 41

Just in time for glowing summer skin, one of our fave new Irish beauty brands has announced a pop-up store in the city centre next month. 

Founded by former Harrods Beauty Buyer Lucy McPhail, Fetch Beauty is an exclusive edit of the best in global beauty brands, from as far afield as Singapore and Los Angeles that you can't get anywhere else in Ireland.

Oh, and the recommended products and brands on site (those Lucy and co. deem to be #sofetch) undergo a minimum 30 day testing period for the efficacy and quality of the end result. Basically, everything in stock is an absolute dream product.

We've been lusting over their online store since we wrote about it last month and now you can actually step inside Fetch Beauty at the pop-up 

Next month will see the launch of Fetch Pop; a three day beauty showcase which will take place from Thursday, 24th – Saturday, 26th of May in Studio 10, Wicklow Street, Dublin 2.

Fetch Beauty has divided Fetch Pop in to ticketed slots of two hours so the experts can help educate guests on what products are best for their skin and how they can improve their daily skincare ritual to achieve glowing, compliment worthy skin. 

Throughout their time at the Fetch Pop guests will be joined by educators and skincare specialists who will be on hand to guide them through the exclusive edit. 

Complimentary mini facials (availability is not guaranteed so early booking is advised!), hospitality and luxury products to try at home.

Tickets are 30 quid but are fully redeemable against products and you get an amazing goody bag of samples from the luxury world class brands

There's some slick brand activity planned throughout the three days from 15 minute facials with Perricone MD and Lancer (Thursday & Friday 24th & 25th) meet the founder of new and exclusive brand Alex Carro (Thursday 24th) and skin seminars with industry experts hosted by Ingrid Hoey.

Fetch Beauty Founder, Lucy McPhail says “ I have always had friends and acquaintances reaching out asking for help and advice on their skin and I love helping them put together a personalised skincare routine. Our strapline is ‘beauty obsessed’ and that is very much me in a nutshell and required absolutely no thought.  

"There isn’t a beauty brand or product that hasn’t crossed my desk while working as Beauty Buyer for Harrods and so the edit of products on fetchbeauty.com is 100% exceptional.”

Brands include 111 Skin, Allies of Skin, Dr. Sebagh, Kypris, Lancer, Lixirskin, Nuori, Perricone MD, Sand & Sky, Shangpree, Sol De Janeiro and Cleanse by Lauren Napier.

Time slots for the pop-up available are as follows:

  • Thursday, 24th May 10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3.30-5:30pm
  • Friday, 25th May  10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3:30-6pm
  • Saturday, 26th May  10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3:30-6pm

In order to secure a ticket head over to www.fetchbeauty.com/pop-ups or e-mail events@fetchbeauty.com

Looks like Fetch finally is a thing. Gretchen Weiners would be so proud. 

READ NEXT: Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

fetch beauty beauty dublin irish skincare dublin pop up
Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
Feature

Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
Feature

I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
News

There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now
Sponsored

Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin