There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags

Just in time for glowing summer skin, one of our fave new Irish beauty brands has announced a pop-up store in the city centre next month.

Founded by former Harrods Beauty Buyer Lucy McPhail, Fetch Beauty is an exclusive edit of the best in global beauty brands, from as far afield as Singapore and Los Angeles that you can't get anywhere else in Ireland.

Oh, and the recommended products and brands on site (those Lucy and co. deem to be #sofetch) undergo a minimum 30 day testing period for the efficacy and quality of the end result. Basically, everything in stock is an absolute dream product.

We've been lusting over their online store since we wrote about it last month and now you can actually step inside Fetch Beauty at the pop-up

Next month will see the launch of Fetch Pop; a three day beauty showcase which will take place from Thursday, 24th – Saturday, 26th of May in Studio 10, Wicklow Street, Dublin 2.

A post shared by F E T C H . B E A U T Y . (@fetchbeautyedit) on Apr 16, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

Fetch Beauty has divided Fetch Pop in to ticketed slots of two hours so the experts can help educate guests on what products are best for their skin and how they can improve their daily skincare ritual to achieve glowing, compliment worthy skin.

Throughout their time at the Fetch Pop guests will be joined by educators and skincare specialists who will be on hand to guide them through the exclusive edit.

Complimentary mini facials (availability is not guaranteed so early booking is advised!), hospitality and luxury products to try at home.

Tickets are 30 quid but are fully redeemable against products and you get an amazing goody bag of samples from the luxury world class brands

A post shared by F E T C H . B E A U T Y . (@fetchbeautyedit) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

There's some slick brand activity planned throughout the three days from 15 minute facials with Perricone MD and Lancer (Thursday & Friday 24th & 25th) meet the founder of new and exclusive brand Alex Carro (Thursday 24th) and skin seminars with industry experts hosted by Ingrid Hoey.

Fetch Beauty Founder, Lucy McPhail says “ I have always had friends and acquaintances reaching out asking for help and advice on their skin and I love helping them put together a personalised skincare routine. Our strapline is ‘beauty obsessed’ and that is very much me in a nutshell and required absolutely no thought.

"There isn’t a beauty brand or product that hasn’t crossed my desk while working as Beauty Buyer for Harrods and so the edit of products on fetchbeauty.com is 100% exceptional.”

Brands include 111 Skin, Allies of Skin, Dr. Sebagh, Kypris, Lancer, Lixirskin, Nuori, Perricone MD, Sand & Sky, Shangpree, Sol De Janeiro and Cleanse by Lauren Napier.

A post shared by F E T C H . B E A U T Y . (@fetchbeautyedit) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:30am PDT

Time slots for the pop-up available are as follows:



Thursday, 24th May 10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3.30-5:30pm

10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3.30-5:30pm Friday, 25th May 10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3:30-6pm

10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3:30-6pm Saturday, 26th May 10-12:30pm/ 1-3:30pm/ 3:30-6pm

In order to secure a ticket head over to www.fetchbeauty.com/pop-ups or e-mail events@fetchbeauty.com.



Looks like Fetch finally is a thing. Gretchen Weiners would be so proud.

