News Lifestyle

Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year

Deep breaths

Arctic Monkeys 2018

Don't scream people. Deep. Breaths. 

 The Arctic Monkeys have just dropped the exciting bombshell that they will be playing the 3Arena in Dublin as part of their upcoming tour. 

YESSSSS. 

They will play for one night (but we're hoping for a sneaky second date) on the 24 September with The Lemon Twigs as special guests. 

The announcement comes just as their album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on the 11 May. 

Tickets priced from €65.95 including booking and facility fees go on sale at 9am on Friday the 13th of April via Ticketmaster.

Set the alarms lads, these are sure to sell out. 

READ NEXT: A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night
56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night
Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis
Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
This New Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge Has Certainly Divided Opinion
This New Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge Has Certainly Divided Opinion
Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
News

Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
Feature

A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
QUIZ: We Give You The Dublin Place Name And You Give Us The District
Quiz

QUIZ: We Give You The Dublin Place Name And You Give Us The District
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
Feature

18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin