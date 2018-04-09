Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year

Don't scream people. Deep. Breaths.

The Arctic Monkeys have just dropped the exciting bombshell that they will be playing the 3Arena in Dublin as part of their upcoming tour.

YESSSSS.

They will play for one night (but we're hoping for a sneaky second date) on the 24 September with The Lemon Twigs as special guests.

The announcement comes just as their album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on the 11 May.

Tickets priced from €65.95 including booking and facility fees go on sale at 9am on Friday the 13th of April via Ticketmaster.

Set the alarms lads, these are sure to sell out.



