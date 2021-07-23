Get some cash out, there's a yard sale happening in Saint Annes Park this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

July 23, 2021 at 10:40am

There's nothing like finding that perfect item of preloved clothing. One that fits you perfectly, is your style to a T and that you know no one else will have.

There's also nothing like spending a sunny Saturday in the park, so why not combine the two? There's a yard sale happening at the City Farm in Saint Annes Park in Raheny this weekend, with an emphasis on gorge clothes, shoes and accessories. There'll be a number of vendors with loads of fab bits on offer and best of all, funds will go to making the farm the best it can be for all the animals who call it home. Oh and don't worry, the animals won't be shopping with you on this occasion.

If you've been on the hunt for that perfect vintage find, this is definitely worth hitting up. The stalls will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1:30-5:30pm, and you're sure to nab yourself a bargain or two. When you're done, enjoy a lovely stroll around the park or along the seafront, finished off with a coffee and cake from Olive's Room. Perfect way to spend a sunny weekend, imo.

