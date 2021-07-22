This beloved Powerscourt cafe's new location is open for business

We were buzzin' a few weeks ago when we caught wind of the Pepper Pot opening a new location.

Their Powerscourt cafe is one of the loveliest spots in Dublin for tea and treats served from the dotiest vintage china. Whether you're indoors overlooking the comings and goings of the shopping centre down below or out the front enjoying a spot of South William Street people watching, it's always a vibe. And now they have a second spot for all our pastry, pie and coffee needs, slap bang in the middle of George's Street Arcade.

Their new location opened for business last week and is the ideal place for you to treat yourself on the go. They've got a drool-worthy menu of delish focaccias, savoury pies and this spin on one of their top selling sambos at their Powerscourt spot:

Full sambo fantasy at Powerscourt when you've time to spare, condensed pastry version from the Arcade when you're in a rush. It's genius. Hit them up from 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

Header image via Instagram/Pepper Pot Bakery

READ NEXT: Here's where to pick up a 99 after you walk Killiney Hill