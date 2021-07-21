Here's where to pick up a 99 after you walk Killiney Hill

By Fiona Frawley

July 21, 2021 at 4:52pm

There's no better place for your obligatory *scenery* insta story than the top of Killiney Hill.

After your brief uphill trudge you're rewarded with the most incredible views of Dalkey Island, the Wicklow Mountains and Dublin Bay. Not to be that girl but like, it's breathtaking. It simply can't be bet. But obviously, after such an excursion you need a reward, and a 99 always hits the spot.

Luckily Eleven Deli, who recently took over the iconic Killiney stores on Killiney Hill Road have us covered. They're now doling out the soft serve and are ideally located if you're looking to treat yourself after your walk, your swim in the Vico or after trying to simply exist in this heat. Music to our ears!

Eleven deli are open 7 days a week til 6 on weekdays and 5 & 4 respectively on Saturday and Sunday. You can also treat yourself to a delicious Roasted Brown coffee to go with your cone, or one of their tasty sambos for starters. Dreamy.

Header image via Instagram/Eleven Deli

