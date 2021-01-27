A popular Greystones coffee shop is opening a new spot in Killiney

The team behind Eleven Deli in Greystones have confirmed that they will open a new branch in Killiney.

The new Eleven Deli will be located on the site of the old Killiney Stores. Owners Barry and Shelley shared the news on Instagram, saying that the new location is a 'beautiful old shop steeped in history that was run by the same family since the early 1960s.' They added that they 'feel very lucky as a young family now to take up the reins and give the shop a new lease of life.'

The new Eleven Deli will be just a stone's throw from Killiney Hill and the Vico Road, making it the perfect stop-off point on a day out in South Dublin once restrictions are eased.

The news comes three years to the day after Eleven Deli opened in Greystones, and to mark the new venture, Barry and Shelley said that they will be 'bringing our delicious coffee and food with us as well providing the locals with all the staples the shop was always known for.'

They have 'lots exciting things planned' but for now they plan to celebrate the third birthday of Eleven Deli and 'look forward to what the future holds.'

Something to look forward to for anyone living in the Killiney vicinity and for visitors once Covid restrictions allow.

