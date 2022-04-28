Give your dog the pawfect day at Pups In The Park this weekend

This isn't your regular dog park.

If you're wondering what to do with your furry little friend over the bank holiday weekend, wonder no more. Pups in the Park at Malahide Castle is the ultimate dog's day out where your little pal is the star attendee. There's tons to do, including an agility course, an obedience ring, fun competitions, as well as trainer demonstrations and, my personal fave, a hay bale race.

Pups in the Park will host a range of exhibitors, businesses selling the best in dog toys, treats, accessories, and more. Consider picking up something sweet for when your pup is being a very good boy or girl. For those stressed out pups, there will even be a doggy spa for them to unwind at.

And for all human companions, there will be tons of food vendors, including Griolladh, Murphy's ice-cream, Aventura Café, The Crepe Box, Los Chicanos, and more.

Pups in the Park takes place in Malahide Castle on the 30th April and the 1st May, from 9:30am to 5:30pm. You can book your tickets HERE; pups of course go free. There will be free parking available at this event.

And remember to keep your pup on a lead; while there will be some areas of the park where pups can roam free, these spots will be clearly signposted. If you have anymore questions on the event, you can check out their FAQs HERE.

