By Katy Thornton

November 3, 2021 at 9:31am

Good news! The Bushy Park Market is sticking around for another two weeks

You don't need to say goodbye just quite yet!

Bushy Park Market took to Instagram to announce they're sticking around for a bit longer. They will be back this Saturday, 6th November, and the following Saturday, 13th November before finishing up for the year.

The market is known for its good food and live music, and is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon with some loved ones.

This news is weather permitting, so everyone do the opposite of a rain dance to keep those days dry.

The market runs in Bushy Park, Terenure between 10am and 4pm. Stop by this weekend or next for the last chance to enjoy the market before it's gone!

Header image via Instagram/bushyparkmarket

