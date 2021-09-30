Hands on with the OPPO Find X3 Pro

If a great camera is a big part of your phone buying decision, then do not let this pass you by...

With so many options vying for your attention to be your Next Big Phone Purchase, you might see the name OPPO and not immediately recognise it.

The Find X3 Pro is looking to remedy that...

DESIGN

The all-in-one design does take a moment to get used to, with the little hill building up to the collection of cameras on the back feeling like it should have a dividing line from the rest of the camera's body. However, the longer you use it, the more sense it makes, feeding into the sense of all-encompassing nature of the phone itself.

The screen itself is capable of showing off one billion colours, so it is absolutely gorgeous to look at, at all times.

CAMERA

Okay, this is phenomenal. The two primary 50mb cameras - one is a wide-angle and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens - come equipped with a new-to-market imaging sensor worked on with Sony, so every single image you capture with either of them will look incredible.

There is also a microscope camera, which you'll find yourself playing with for hours on end, trying to get close-ups of teeny tiny insects or drops of water on a leaf. It is seriously fun and equally impressive.

There is also DSLR-level video capabilities on the phone, giving full control of shutter-speed and focus, which is great news for any and all videographers out there. As part of their launch campaign, the phone was given to Nat Geo photographers to make use of, and the images they came back with are absolutely phenomenal. If the camera is good enough for the best nature photographers in the world, then it is good enough for us!

FEATURES

Without getting into the tech specifics, this phone is equipped with the latest, top-of-the-line processors to make sure that it is capable of doing whatever you want, as fast as you need, regardless of what heavy duty work you might be requiring it to do. It is also equipped with 5G capabilities, so whatever you're doing online, it will do as fast as technically possible.

The phone is also dust and water resisting, which will come in handy for those putting themselves in dirty or wet situations to get the perfect photograph.

BATTERY

Working from the basis of a full charge, it should last you well over two days of regular usage. A 20-minute charge will get you to about 60% battery, so you can power through most of your work day off the back of a quick recharge while you're showering or whatever. And it really doesn't take that much longer to get your to full charge again.

The phone is also capable of reverse charging, should a pal be in need of some juice on their device.

PRICE

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is available starting at €1049, available in Harvey Norman. Yes, that sounds like quite a chunk of change, but it is less than what you'd be paying for the premium end entries for some of the other, bigger names. This device also features everything you could think to need and more, and there really isn't enough good things to be said about the camera.