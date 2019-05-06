RECIPE: Healthy Low-Cal Chicken Satay With Basmati Rice

Serves: 1

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Olive oil cooking spray

1 Chicken fillet

250g of basmati rice (1 microwave pack)

2 teaspoons of crunchy organic peanut butter

¼ cup of unsweetened almond milk

3 teaspoons of sweet chilli sauce

¼ Red Bell Pepper – Chopped into chunks

¼ Yellow Bell Pepper – Chopped into chunks

Juice of a lime wedge and 1 extra to serve

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander for garnish (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Heat two medium sized frying pans over a low to medium heat. Spray them both with the olive oil cooking spray. Cut the chicken breast in half (Butterfly and split so you have two thin breasts) and season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken to a pan and cook for 3 minutes each side (or until cooked through).

In the other pan add the chopped peppers and fry for 2-3 minutes to soften. Transfer to a bowl to use later. In the same pan, add the peanut butter and stir for 30 seconds (it will start to melt). Then add the almond milk and sweet chilli sauce and stir. If the almond milk starts to bubble take it off the heat and stir adding it back on to a lower heat when it settles. Add the peppers back into the pan with the sauce and squeeze in the lime juice.

Cook the rice according to the packet instructions. When cooked put the rice on a plate and place the cooked chicken over the rice. Spoon the sauce and peppers over the chicken and sprinkle the chopped fresh coriander on top.

Enjoy!