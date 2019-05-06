Points to mention: – Fat loss will only occur when a person is in a caloric deficit to their TDEE (total daily energy expenditure). This meal plan is based off 2000 calories so while it will work for most it will not work for all.

– Aim to drink 3-4L of water per day (this alone will have a huge impact)

*Disclaimer* – I am not a dietitian or nutritionist but I do know how to create food combinations that are both healthy and satiating and will help you achieve your goals.

– To ensure freshness, some items may need to be purchased closer to the date needed. Shopping List

2 x large Courgettes

1 x bag of Spinach

6 x bell Peppers

2 x packs of Cherry tomatoes

1 x Tomato

2 x packs of Asparagus

3 medium + 1 Large Sweet Potato

2 x heads of Broccoli

3 x packs of Raspberries

4 x Apples

3 x Bananas

2 x limes

1 x large tub of Greek Yoghurt

1 x Philadelphia light

2 x litres Unsweetened almond milk

6 x Chicken fillets

2 x Turkey Burger

15 x Eggs

2 x Fillet Steak

1 x pack of Turkey Rashers

2 x Salmon fillets

1 x Hake fillet (or cod)

1 x Pack of Penne Pasta

1 x Pack of Oats

1 x Pack of McCambridges brown bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)

1 x pack of Basmati Rice (microwave bag)

1 x pack of Pilau Rice (microwave bag)

1 x Jar of organic Honey

1 x Jar of Green Pesto

1 x large bag of Almonds

1 x Jar of Organic peanut butter

1 x Bottle of Olive oil

1 x Jar of Coconut oil

1 x bottle of Sweet chilli sauce

1 x bottle of Olive oil spray

3 x Protein bars of your choice – (Must be under 250 calories)

2 x Chocolate bars of your choice – (Must be under 300 calories)

1 x Whey protein powder Monday Breakfast: 2 slices of McCambridges Brown Bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)

2 teaspoons of Philadelphia light (alternative to butter)

4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)

1 handful of spinach

½ a bell pepper

Optional: 2 teaspoons of relish Note: Cook using olive oil spray Snack 1:

Protein Bar of your choice Note: Protein bar to be under 250 calories Lunch: 1 chicken fillet

1 cup of penne pasta (uncooked measure)

2 teaspoons of green pesto

1 cup of cherry tomatoes Note: Cook chicken using low cal spray

Snack 2: 1 apple

1 handful of almonds Dinner: 1 turkey burger

1 handful of asparagus spears

1 Bell Pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil Note: cook turkey burger using low cal spray. Use 1 tablespoon of olive oil to roast vegetables Tuesday Breakfast: Porridge

½ cup of oats

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

½ cup of raspberries

1 teaspoon of organic peanut butter Note: use almond milk to cook oats. Snack: 1 scoop of whey protein powder

1 large banana Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water Lunch: 1 chicken fillet

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

½ bag (microwave bag) of Pilau rice (or basmati)

1 large courgette Note: use coconut oil to fry courgette and cook chicken. Tip: when rice is cooked. Add to the pan with the chicken and courgette before serving. It will absorb all the flavour Snack: 1 cup of greek yogurt

½ cup of raspberries

1 teaspoon of honey Dinner: 1 salmon fillet

½ bag (microwave bag) or Pilau rice (or basmati)

2 cups of broccoli (steamed or boiled)

1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce (To put on salmon after its cooked) Note: Spray salmon with olive oil cooking spray and season. Bake in the oven and serve with rice and vegetables. (optional: add lemon juice to salmon before cooking)

Wednesday Breakfast (smoothie) 1+½ cups of unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup of oats

1 large banana

1 scoop of whey protein powder (any flavour – strawberry or vanilla work best here)

½ cup of raspberries

1 teaspoon of honey

1 handful of spinach Note: Add everything to a blender and blend. (optional: ice cubes) Snack Protein Bar of your choice Note: Protein bar to be under 250 calories Lunch 1 turkey burger

1 medium sweet potato

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 handful of asparagus Note: cook turkey burger with olive oil spray and use the tablespoon of olive oil to roast the vegetables.

Tip: cut the sweet potato into fries. Add to a zip lock bag (or bowl) with some oil and seasoning. Shake the bag to coat the sweet potato fries, add to a baking sheet and roast in the oven. Snack 1 apple

1 handful of almonds Dinner 1 fillet steak (under 250g)

1 medium sweet potato

1 cup of broccoli

1 teaspoon of olive oil Note: steam or boil veg. Cook steak using oil Thursday Breakfast 2 slices of McCambridges brown bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)

2 teaspoons of philadelphia light (alternative to butter)

4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)

2 turkey rashers

1 handful of spinach (add to scramble) Note: cook with olive oil spray Snack 1 large banana Lunch 1 chicken fillet

1 cup of penne pasta (uncooked measure)

2 teaspoons of green pesto

1 cup of cherry tomatoes Note: cook chicken using olive oil spray Snack

1 cup of greek yogurt

½ cup of raspberries

1 teaspoon of honey Dinner 1 salmon fillet (baked in oven)

2 cups of broccoli (steam or boil)

1 bell pepper (cook on pan using spray)

1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce (To put on salmon after its cooked) Note: Spray salmon with olive oil cooking spray and season. Bake in the oven and serve with vegetables. (optional: add lemon juice to salmon before cooking) Friday Breakfast (omelette) 5 eggs scrambled (3 White + 2 whole)

1 handful of spinach

½ cup of cherry tomatoes

½ bell pepper Note: cook using olive oil spray Snack 1 scoop of whey protein powder

1 apple Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water Lunch 1 chicken fillet

1 medium sweet potato

1 handful of asparagus spears

1 teaspoon of coconut oil Note: Cook chicken and asparagus with coconut oil and boil the sweet potato Dinner Chicken satay served with rice – Get recipe here