Six Week Summer Shred – Your 7 Day Meal Plan (And Shopping List)
“I was the chubby kid in school that was picked on for being overweight.”
Andrew Sweeney was classified as obese for most of his life. After years of yo-yo dieting and unproductive gym sessions, he decided to get granular in his research and figure out a plan that was finally going to transform his body and his life. (Read Andrew’s transformation story here).
Now, Andrew is in incredible shape and has turned his passion into his work, helping others like him find the lifestyle that suits them.
We’ve teamed up with Andrew to bring you a Six Week Summer Shred, complete with shopping lists, meal plans, and workout videos, to kick start your fitness journey.
These plans are obviously general, and don’t take gender, weight, height etc into account. While these plans are a fantastic guide, if you’d like something more personalised, get in touch with Andrew on andrewsweeneyfitness@gmail.com
Right, let’s kick off with your Week One shopping list and meal plan.
Points to mention:
– Fat loss will only occur when a person is in a caloric deficit to their TDEE (total daily energy expenditure). This meal plan is based off 2000 calories so while it will work for most it will not work for all.
– Aim to drink 3-4L of water per day (this alone will have a huge impact)
*Disclaimer* – I am not a dietitian or nutritionist but I do know how to create food combinations that are both healthy and satiating and will help you achieve your goals.
– To ensure freshness, some items may need to be purchased closer to the date needed.
Shopping List
2 x large Courgettes
1 x bag of Spinach
6 x bell Peppers
2 x packs of Cherry tomatoes
1 x Tomato
2 x packs of Asparagus
3 medium + 1 Large Sweet Potato
2 x heads of Broccoli
3 x packs of Raspberries
4 x Apples
3 x Bananas
2 x limes
1 x large tub of Greek Yoghurt
1 x Philadelphia light
2 x litres Unsweetened almond milk
6 x Chicken fillets
2 x Turkey Burger
15 x Eggs
2 x Fillet Steak
1 x pack of Turkey Rashers
2 x Salmon fillets
1 x Hake fillet (or cod)
1 x Pack of Penne Pasta
1 x Pack of Oats
1 x Pack of McCambridges brown bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)
1 x pack of Basmati Rice (microwave bag)
1 x pack of Pilau Rice (microwave bag)
1 x Jar of organic Honey
1 x Jar of Green Pesto
1 x large bag of Almonds
1 x Jar of Organic peanut butter
1 x Bottle of Olive oil
1 x Jar of Coconut oil
1 x bottle of Sweet chilli sauce
1 x bottle of Olive oil spray
3 x Protein bars of your choice – (Must be under 250 calories)
2 x Chocolate bars of your choice – (Must be under 300 calories)
1 x Whey protein powder
Monday
Breakfast:
2 slices of McCambridges Brown Bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)
2 teaspoons of Philadelphia light (alternative to butter)
4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)
1 handful of spinach
½ a bell pepper
Optional: 2 teaspoons of relish
Note: Cook using olive oil spray
Snack 1:
Protein Bar of your choice
Note: Protein bar to be under 250 calories
Lunch:
1 chicken fillet
1 cup of penne pasta (uncooked measure)
2 teaspoons of green pesto
1 cup of cherry tomatoes
Note: Cook chicken using low cal spray
Snack 2:
1 apple
1 handful of almonds
Dinner:
1 turkey burger
1 handful of asparagus spears
1 Bell Pepper
1 tablespoon of olive oil
Note: cook turkey burger using low cal spray. Use 1 tablespoon of olive oil to roast vegetables
Tuesday
Breakfast:
Porridge
½ cup of oats
1 cup of unsweetened almond milk
½ cup of raspberries
1 teaspoon of organic peanut butter
Note: use almond milk to cook oats.
Snack:
1 scoop of whey protein powder
1 large banana
Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water
Lunch:
1 chicken fillet
1 teaspoon of coconut oil
½ bag (microwave bag) of Pilau rice (or basmati)
1 large courgette
Note: use coconut oil to fry courgette and cook chicken. Tip: when rice is cooked. Add to the pan with the chicken and courgette before serving. It will absorb all the flavour
Snack:
1 cup of greek yogurt
½ cup of raspberries
1 teaspoon of honey
Dinner:
1 salmon fillet
½ bag (microwave bag) or Pilau rice (or basmati)
2 cups of broccoli (steamed or boiled)
1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce (To put on salmon after its cooked)
Note: Spray salmon with olive oil cooking spray and season. Bake in the oven and serve with rice and vegetables. (optional: add lemon juice to salmon before cooking)
Wednesday
Breakfast (smoothie)
1+½ cups of unsweetened almond milk
¼ cup of oats
1 large banana
1 scoop of whey protein powder (any flavour – strawberry or vanilla work best here)
½ cup of raspberries
1 teaspoon of honey
1 handful of spinach
Note: Add everything to a blender and blend. (optional: ice cubes)
Snack
Protein Bar of your choice
Note: Protein bar to be under 250 calories
Lunch
1 turkey burger
1 medium sweet potato
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 handful of asparagus
Note: cook turkey burger with olive oil spray and use the tablespoon of olive oil to roast the vegetables.
Tip: cut the sweet potato into fries. Add to a zip lock bag (or bowl) with some oil and seasoning. Shake the bag to coat the sweet potato fries, add to a baking sheet and roast in the oven.
Snack
1 apple
1 handful of almonds
Dinner
1 fillet steak (under 250g)
1 medium sweet potato
1 cup of broccoli
1 teaspoon of olive oil
Note: steam or boil veg. Cook steak using oil
Thursday
Breakfast
2 slices of McCambridges brown bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)
2 teaspoons of philadelphia light (alternative to butter)
4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)
2 turkey rashers
1 handful of spinach (add to scramble)
Note: cook with olive oil spray
Snack
1 large banana
Lunch
1 chicken fillet
1 cup of penne pasta (uncooked measure)
2 teaspoons of green pesto
1 cup of cherry tomatoes
Note: cook chicken using olive oil spray
Snack
1 cup of greek yogurt
½ cup of raspberries
1 teaspoon of honey
Dinner
1 salmon fillet (baked in oven)
2 cups of broccoli (steam or boil)
1 bell pepper (cook on pan using spray)
1 tablespoon of sweet chilli sauce (To put on salmon after its cooked)
Note: Spray salmon with olive oil cooking spray and season. Bake in the oven and serve with vegetables. (optional: add lemon juice to salmon before cooking)
Friday
Breakfast (omelette)
5 eggs scrambled (3 White + 2 whole)
1 handful of spinach
½ cup of cherry tomatoes
½ bell pepper
Note: cook using olive oil spray
Snack
1 scoop of whey protein powder
1 apple
Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water
Lunch
1 chicken fillet
1 medium sweet potato
1 handful of asparagus spears
1 teaspoon of coconut oil
Note: Cook chicken and asparagus with coconut oil and boil the sweet potato
Dinner
Chicken satay served with rice – Get recipe here
Snack
Chocolate bar of your choice
Note: chocolate bar to be under 300 calories
Saturday
Breakfast (smoothie)
1 scoop of whey protein powder
1 cup of raspberries
1 + ½ cup of unsweetened almond milk
¼ cup of oats
1 Handful of spinach
Snack
1 scoop of whey protein powder
Note: mix scoop of whey with almond milk or water
Lunch
1 chicken fillet
1 large courgette
1 bell pepper
1 cup of broccoli
1 tablespoon of olive oil
Note: cook the chicken, courgette and pepper in a pan using the oil. Steam or boil the broccoli.
Snack
Protein Bar of your choice
Note: Protein bar to be under 250 calories
Dinner
*Saba Cheat Meal*
– Starter: Hoisin Duck Rolls (Aromatic confit of duck wrapped in pancakes with julienne of leek, cucumber and hoisin sauce – served at room temperature) (11.95)
– Main: Gaeng Karee Fuktong* (V)(GF) – (Aromatic yellow butternut squash and sweet potato curry with onions and potatoes) (18.95)
– (optional: add prawns to main – 21.95)
Sunday
Breakfast
2 eggs any style
2 slices of McCambridges brown bread (or any bread under 100 calories per slice)
2 teaspoons of philadelphia light (alternative to butter)
2 turkey rashers
1 whole tomato (grilled)
Note: Use olive oil spray to cook eggs (unless poaching)
Snack
1 apple
1 handful of almonds
Lunch:
Salad
1 fillet steak (under 250g)
1 bell pepper
1 cup of cherry tomatoes
2 handfuls of spinach
2 teaspoons of oil
(optional: 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar)
Dinner
1 hake fillet (or white cod)
1 large sweet potato
1 cup of broccoli
Note: bake fish and boil vegetables
Snack
Chocolate bar of your choice
Note: chocolate bar to be under 300 calories