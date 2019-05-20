RECIPE: Low Carb Breakfast Egg Muffins – Tasty and Filling

The weather is slowly but surely improving, and we’re finally managing to tear ourselves away from the hearty and warming bowls of porridge. We’re craving something lighter for brekkie these days – and these low carb breakfast egg muffins are so tasty and easy to prep. Fitness enthusiast Andrew Sweeney created this recipe as part of his Six Week Summer Shred series with Lovin (Read more here) and we reckon we’ll be adding this recipe to our arsenal to be used again and again. Low Carb Breakfast Egg Muffins Serves: 1

Time: 40 minutes Ingredients: 250g of egg white (or 5 egg whites)

1 whole egg

2 tablespoons of almond milk

½ cup of chopped mushrooms

30g of crumbled feta cheese (roughly 2 tablespoons)

1 handful of spinach

Olive oil cooking spray

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: Preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius (180 degrees for fan assisted). In a large bowl, add the eggs, almond milk and whisk. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and then mix in the mushrooms and feta. Spray a muffin tray with olive oil cooking spray. Add the spinach to four of the cups (depending on how deep the cups are the mixture may need 5 cups) and using a ladle spoon the mixture over the spinach filling each cup to the top.

Place the tray in the oven and cook for 30 minutes or until cooked through. To see if its cooked in the middle, stick a toothpick down into the middle of one of the cups and if the stick comes out clean you are good to go.